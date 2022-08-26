Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
3 biggest cuts that could come back to haunt the Packers
The Green Bay Packers brought down their rosters to 53 players. Cutting these three players could come back to haunt the team. All 32 NFL teams have cut down their rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. That means they all had to make some difficult decisions, such as waiving players who have performed exceptionally well during the preseason in hopes of getting them on the practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
Steelers OC hypes up Kenny Pickett as starting QB decision looms
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett received hefty praise from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepared to have a quarterback not named Ben Roethlisberger start in the team’s season opener. This preseason, the battle for the QB1 job has essentially come down to veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie first round pick Kenny Pickett. Even with the 53-player roster cut down deadline, head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to make a decision on who will start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
‘Arms race’: NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson remembers the old days of college recruiting. “You used to talk about graduation rates and majors,” Clawson said. “Now the first question is, ‘What are you guaranteeing me year one, two, three and four?’”. Clawson isn’t necessarily talking about playing time,...
