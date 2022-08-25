NORMAL (25 News Now) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.

2 DAYS AGO