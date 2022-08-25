Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (25NEWSNOW) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
wcbu.org
Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills
Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: 92nd Buffalo
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Although there are many different strategies city leaders and the police are working on to address gun violence. Marilyn Woods, owner and operator of 92nd Buffalo E &T, LLC, has a different approach. Instead of taking guns out of people’s hands, she’s actively teaching them...
25newsnow.com
Itoo Society honors man who inspired the group to form
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the Itoo Society gathered Sunday to honor the man they say inspired the group to form more than a century ago. Ramia Sarkis was a 25-year-old Lebanese man who immigrated to the Peoria area in 1912. Not long after getting a job on...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
25newsnow.com
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the hospital.
25newsnow.com
No one hit after directed shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
25newsnow.com
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
25newsnow.com
South Pekin residents escape house fire Monday
SOUTH PEKIN (25 News Now) - The occupants of a home in the 200 block of Saint Marks Drive in South Pekin were able to escape a fire around 11 a.m. Monday. When South Pekin firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a window on the back side of the home, according to a release.
hoiabc.com
Man critically wounded in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a man was critically wounded in a stabbing in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near West Republic Street - for a report of a stabbing. When...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com
Family of Jelani Day launches foundation to help those with missing children
NORMAL (25 News Now) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue in the city’s East Bluff area. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Jail Superintendent Ronda Guyton retires after 28 years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ronda Guyton’s journey at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office started 28 years ago. “I was actually very nervous and then there was an incident that kind of scared me because it was something that I wasn’t used to,” said Ronda Guyton, Jail Superintendent at the Peoria County Jail.
