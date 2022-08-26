ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Monday Evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday begins warm, humid, and quiet across central Illinois. Temperatures will climb to near 90° this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the daytime hours, however most of the area will remain dry. Heat index values will climb into the mid 90s.
ILLINOIS STATE

