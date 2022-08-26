Read full article on original website
IL Planned Parenthood clinics take on surge of patients as more states ban abortion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - With abortion now banned in 16 states and at least 10 other states in the process of blocking some or all abortion care, Planned Parenthood leaders say Illinois Democrats are standing up for women. Gov. JB Pritzker met Tuesday morning with several Planned Parenthood leaders to...
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Monday Evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday begins warm, humid, and quiet across central Illinois. Temperatures will climb to near 90° this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the daytime hours, however most of the area will remain dry. Heat index values will climb into the mid 90s.
