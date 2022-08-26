ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Barbara Walker
4d ago

Barr is trying to shore up his damaged reputation by blaming the right and not blaming himself or Trump. We see through you Barr! You're saying a lot of nothing that's supposed to pass as criticism. You had a chance to save America, but instead saved a narcissistic criminal to the detriment of America. You are forever tied to Trump and the destruction of America. You asked us to believe your assessment of the Mueller report. You lied to us with a straight face. Nothing you say now has any credibility.

Delphi
4d ago

Well you know what Barr?? If you people have been TRANSPARENT like you're supposed to be, then maybe the minds of those that constantly think the worst wouldn't go to the worst because we would see the truth 🤷‍♀️. BUT NO...You have to be sneaky and want us to trust you...AFTER all of the NON Transparency, the Trust for this government has FLOWN RIGHT OUT THE WINDOW...🤷‍♀️

He is the Truth
5d ago

Never like Barr (especially his Unitary Executive theory), but his points here are valid. It will definitely earn the ire of Trump's followers, however. Still it's hard to understand how he had enabled Trump while being the AG and now seems to have remorse. Well, Barr helped create the Trump he is today.

