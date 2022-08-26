Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
FOX Carolina
New bridge reconnects trails at Upstate park
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism says a new bridge is now open along the Palmetto Trail in Croft State Park. Park officials say the new bridge replaces an old one that opened in 2008 – but was sadly destroyed by historic weather events in 2020.
wspa.com
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
thejournalonline.com
Fleeing driver causes crash – River Road
Anderson County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Old River Road and Osteen Hill Road Sunday afternoon but the suspect had other intentions. The driver sped off. He eventually crashed into another vehicle at River Road and Langston Road. The driver was taken to the hospital as was the driver of the other vehicle. Powdersville firefighters, Medshore, a QRV, and SCHP responded.
The Post and Courier
Car break-ins at Spartanburg County park prompt patrols, warnings
DUNCAN — Due to a recent rise in reports of car break-ins, Spartanburg County officials plan to increase security at Tyger River Park. Off-duty officers from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will be scheduled to patrol the park at random times. There will also be more security-related signage.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 23-year-old from Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 23-year-old Mykayla Rae Cooper, a missing woman from Greenville County. Deputies said Cooper was last seen walking in the area of Bainbridge Drive and White Horse Road earlier this month. Deputies described...
WYFF4.com
Crews called to fire in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
Suspect in Greenville kidnapping identified
The suspect in an Upstate kidnapping has now been identified. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 34 year old Rebecca Ann Wells is in custody after she stole a vehicle with a baby inside it.
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
Woman, two dogs die in Lenoir house fire, officials say
LENOIR, N.C. — A woman is dead after her home caught on fire in Lenoir on Monday, according to the Lenoir Fire Department. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home on Central Drive flames were already coming out of the windows. Several neighbors tried to reach the woman,...
