South Beloit corn boil is Saturday

SOUTH BELOIT, ILL.

It’s time for the South Beloit Firefighters Association’s Corn Boil.

The 13th annual event will be in the parking lot of Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Besides corn, the fun will include bounce houses live music by various bands, a firefighters challenge, volleyball and bags tournaments, a classic car show and a flea market.

Other food and beverages will also be available for sale, including pork chops, brats and hot dogs, beer and soda.

There also will be raffles and other prizes. Fireworks will cap off the night.

The corn boil is an annual fundraising event for the South Beloit Firefighters Association. The goal is to raise $3,000 each year for community outreach programs.

The Corn Boil is also just a fun family event, said firefighter Max Rude.

“We want to put on an affordable day so families can have some fun without spending a lot of money,” Rude said.