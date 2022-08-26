The temperatures this time of the year should be in the upper 80's and today will heat up to around 90. There is an outside rain chance if you are south and east of Tulsa but it is not great. A wonderful forecast if you are heading to the lakes or pools and the rest of the week should also be good for that. This week will feature warm days with highs near 90 and limited rain chances.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO