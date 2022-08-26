Read full article on original website
Tulsa Fire Department responding to a scrapyard fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is responding to a fire near East Pine Street and North Trenton Avenue. A fire has formed behind a scrapyard at Pine Street Auto Recyclables and Salvage. It is currently unknown how the fire started. Pine Street and the railroad tracks behind...
Labor Day Forecast
The temperatures this time of the year should be in the upper 80's and today will heat up to around 90. There is an outside rain chance if you are south and east of Tulsa but it is not great. A wonderful forecast if you are heading to the lakes or pools and the rest of the week should also be good for that. This week will feature warm days with highs near 90 and limited rain chances.
Chelsea Fire Department declares 'water war' on community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Chelsea Fire Department declared a "water war" on the citizens of Chelsea. The event started on the evening of September 2. The community got involved. There were citizens of all ages in attendance, including Mayor Jared Gavit. Individuals brought water guns, water balloons, water...
Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
Waterline work scheduled, two projects to affect traffic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews are scheduled to work on a 12-inch waterline on September 7 near 66th and Lewis. Work hours will operate between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the project, the eastbound lane of East 66th Street North will be closed at North Victor Avenue and traffic will be detoured to the south onto East 65th Place North.
Tulsa man dies following a semi truck collision in gas station lot, OHP investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left a Tulsa man dead. On September 3 around 3:30 a.m., an incident occurred in the Phillips 66 parking lot in Chandler located on Turner Turnpike at mile marker 166 in Lincoln County. Joshua Graves, a 30-year-old...
GRDA police recover body from Illinois River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department say they recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the Illinois River. The body was found on Monday, September 5 around 2 p.m. in approximately nine-and-a-half feet of water. GRDA Police say the man could not swim.
Police struggle to investigate after 2 shot in south Tulsa neighborhood
UPDATE: Tulsa police say they have a lot more questions than answers after a shooting this morning. Investigators said the victims and the family who live in the residence near 77th and Yale wouldn't cooperate. Around 5 a.m., police say a woman called about two men who broke into the...
Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
One injured following boating incident at Lake Eufaula, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that one is injured following a boating incident that occurred on Lake Eufaula near the Belle Star Campground. On September 2 around 8:30 p.m., the 52-year-old driver of a 2002 Caravelle was traveling southbound when it struck an underwater sandbar and came to a complete stop.
Child, teenager, adult injured in ATV accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Tulsans were injured following an ATV crash in Pawnee County. On September 4 just past 12:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was driving a 2022 Polaris ATV up a steep embankment. As he was driving up the hill, the vehicle rolled backwards. The driver had...
'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Partly sunny, slim chance for isolated showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of this Labor Day weekend, weather should cooperate with plans. There is a chance for a few isolated showers but most of the weekend should stay dry, including Labor Day. Morning fog will be easily seen especially in areas north and east of...
Tulsa's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — September is World Alzheimer's Month, and the Alzheimer's Association 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening in Tulsa on September 17. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. It's also the sixth-leading cause...
1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
OHP investigating fatal Mayes County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Mayes County. Christopher Warren, 41, of Salina was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on September 5 around 10 a.m. Warren was on Kenwood Road, just east of Southeast 503 Lane. Warren was not using his seatbelt...
Greenwood community comes together for third annual Grill Master Cook-off
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kings of barbeque prepared for the Step Up to the Grill on Greenwood, Grill Master Cook-off. This is the third year for the event. More than $4,000 in cash and prizes were up for grabs for 21 teams from all over Oklahoma. There were three...
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
Tulsa Performing Arts Center launches new website
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced the launching of its new website on August 29. The hope is that the new site will make buying tickets a simpler process as well as tell the story of the TPAC as a nonprofit entity better than previously.
OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
