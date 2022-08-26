ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department responding to a scrapyard fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is responding to a fire near East Pine Street and North Trenton Avenue. A fire has formed behind a scrapyard at Pine Street Auto Recyclables and Salvage. It is currently unknown how the fire started. Pine Street and the railroad tracks behind...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Labor Day Forecast

The temperatures this time of the year should be in the upper 80's and today will heat up to around 90. There is an outside rain chance if you are south and east of Tulsa but it is not great. A wonderful forecast if you are heading to the lakes or pools and the rest of the week should also be good for that. This week will feature warm days with highs near 90 and limited rain chances.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Chelsea Fire Department declares 'water war' on community

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Chelsea Fire Department declared a "water war" on the citizens of Chelsea. The event started on the evening of September 2. The community got involved. There were citizens of all ages in attendance, including Mayor Jared Gavit. Individuals brought water guns, water balloons, water...
CHELSEA, OK
KTUL

Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
KTUL

Waterline work scheduled, two projects to affect traffic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews are scheduled to work on a 12-inch waterline on September 7 near 66th and Lewis. Work hours will operate between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the project, the eastbound lane of East 66th Street North will be closed at North Victor Avenue and traffic will be detoured to the south onto East 65th Place North.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

GRDA police recover body from Illinois River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department say they recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the Illinois River. The body was found on Monday, September 5 around 2 p.m. in approximately nine-and-a-half feet of water. GRDA Police say the man could not swim.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lights#Light Pollution#Warming Up#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KTUL

Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One injured following boating incident at Lake Eufaula, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that one is injured following a boating incident that occurred on Lake Eufaula near the Belle Star Campground. On September 2 around 8:30 p.m., the 52-year-old driver of a 2002 Caravelle was traveling southbound when it struck an underwater sandbar and came to a complete stop.
OKEMAH, OK
KTUL

Child, teenager, adult injured in ATV accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Tulsans were injured following an ATV crash in Pawnee County. On September 4 just past 12:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was driving a 2022 Polaris ATV up a steep embankment. As he was driving up the hill, the vehicle rolled backwards. The driver had...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTUL

Tulsa's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — September is World Alzheimer's Month, and the Alzheimer's Association 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening in Tulsa on September 17. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. It's also the sixth-leading cause...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP investigating fatal Mayes County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Mayes County. Christopher Warren, 41, of Salina was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on September 5 around 10 a.m. Warren was on Kenwood Road, just east of Southeast 503 Lane. Warren was not using his seatbelt...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Performing Arts Center launches new website

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced the launching of its new website on August 29. The hope is that the new site will make buying tickets a simpler process as well as tell the story of the TPAC as a nonprofit entity better than previously.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy