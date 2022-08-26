Serena Williams advanced past the first round of the US Open, her final career tournament. But does she have a chance in Round 2 vs. Annett Kontaveit?. There was always going to be fanfare around Serena Willimas the US Open this week as one of the seminal figures in modern tennis (and sports as a whole) is playing for the final time on this grand slam stage in her career. She staved off looming retirement in the first round, though, with a relatively strong two-set victory over Danka Kovinic.

TENNIS ・ 4 HOURS AGO