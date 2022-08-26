On April 26, author Michelle Huneven released her fifth book Search based on her time on a search committee. Huneven is a veteran of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, as she both received her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa and served as a visiting professor in the spring of 2011. Huneven was born in Altadena, California, a mile from where she lives now with her husband and nine chickens. She has received the GE Younger Writers Award, a Whiting Award for Fiction, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. For many years her “day job” was reviewing restaurants and writing about food for the Los Angeles Times, the LA Weekly, and other publications. Among other awards, Huneven has received a James Beard award for her food journalism. She is presently teaching creative writing to undergraduates at UCLA.

