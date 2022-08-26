Read full article on original website
Birmingham calling all parents with kids in K-3 grades to attend Literacy Act Town Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Tuesday, Birmingham City Schools is calling all parents to be a part of a town hall about reading for children in kindergarten through third grade. Learn more in the video above.
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
Pastor, brother of Birmingham shooting victim work to mentor young black men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is quickly approaching 100 homicides since the start of 2022. Watch the video above to learn how an area pastor and the brother of a recent shooting victim are working together to mentor young black men.
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
Critical missing person alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A critical missing person alert has been issued for a Birmingham woman. Victoria Alford, 62, was last seen Monday morning leaving a house on the 1400 block of 19th Street SW. She walked out of the house after having an argument with a family member, according...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
City of Birmingham to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is set to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements against drug companies, including Johnson and Johnson. The settlement will provide funds to the city to fight the opioid epidemic. It also imposes transformative changes in the way the distributors conduct their business. If approved, the city will choose how to allocate the funds.
Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
Watching for tropical development in the coming days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a slow start to the 2022 hurricane season and still no named storms for the month of August, we now have several areas of interest to watch in the tropical Atlantic basin. A trough of low pressure could develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea as...
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot
Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
