Talladega, AL

Calhoun Journal

Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Critical missing person alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A critical missing person alert has been issued for a Birmingham woman. Victoria Alford, 62, was last seen Monday morning leaving a house on the 1400 block of 19th Street SW. She walked out of the house after having an argument with a family member, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is set to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements against drug companies, including Johnson and Johnson. The settlement will provide funds to the city to fight the opioid epidemic. It also imposes transformative changes in the way the distributors conduct their business. If approved, the city will choose how to allocate the funds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Watching for tropical development in the coming days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a slow start to the 2022 hurricane season and still no named storms for the month of August, we now have several areas of interest to watch in the tropical Atlantic basin. A trough of low pressure could develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
Calhoun Journal

NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot

Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

