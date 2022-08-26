ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Aug. 30

Update (2:27 p.m.)- **Penn State also offered Taylor Tatum (2024), a four-star running back from Longview High School in Texas. Tatum (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, Cal, Duke, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Washington.
‘Keystone’ Juice Scruggs Leads Penn State’s Offensive Line

Juice Scruggs’s time at Penn State has been an odyssey. As a freshman, he redshirted. His next season never happened due to a car accident that fractured his vertebrae, and could have done far worse. In 2020, Scruggs returned to the field. Last year, he became a regular starter...
Former Penn State RB Caziah Holmes has Enrolled at Florida State

As first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes, who entered the transfer portal Aug. 15, has enrolled at Florida State. Holmes was listening to offers from Florida, Marshall, Old Dominion, UTSA and Western Michigan before landing with Mike Norvell and Florida State. The...
Stuff Somers Says: In Clifford We Trust

I have to admit that I have had a severe case of writer’s block with this particular column. Mix in some procrastination, and that’s why you’re reading this just a few days before kickoff. But it’s with reason. I have no clue what to expect about...
James Franklin Explains why Drew Allar is Penn State’s Backup Quarterback

Coming into the first game week of Penn State 2022 season, Christian Veilleux was the presumed favorite to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Sean Clifford. The Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel asked Franklin if Veilleux was the backup, seemingly expecting confirmation. Instead, Franklin surprised reporters in the room,...
