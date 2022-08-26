Read full article on original website
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Aug. 30
Update (2:27 p.m.)- **Penn State also offered Taylor Tatum (2024), a four-star running back from Longview High School in Texas. Tatum (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, Cal, Duke, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Washington.
Q&A: Class of 2026 Prospect Bear McWhorter Discusses Penn State Offer With NSN
Bear McWhorter and his father traveled 12 hours to get to Penn State. The McWhorters, who live in Cartersville, Georgia, came to State College in late May for Penn State’s Rising Star football camp. The trip was worth it, and almost four months later, Penn State became the first...
Penn State Football All 105: ‘Monster’ Maleek McNeil Trying for Big First Impression
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at true freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil. Before Penn State: McNeil played offensive line, defensive line and punted for Walter Panas High School and made Lower Hudson’s Super 11 team. 247Sports,...
Penn State Football All 105: Downingtown’s Drew Shelton Getting Started at Penn State
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at true freshman offensive lineman Drew Shelton. Before Penn State: Shelton begins his college football career after three years of lettering at Downingtown West High School. Shelton’s play as a senior earned...
‘Keystone’ Juice Scruggs Leads Penn State’s Offensive Line
Juice Scruggs’s time at Penn State has been an odyssey. As a freshman, he redshirted. His next season never happened due to a car accident that fractured his vertebrae, and could have done far worse. In 2020, Scruggs returned to the field. Last year, he became a regular starter...
Former Penn State RB Caziah Holmes has Enrolled at Florida State
As first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes, who entered the transfer portal Aug. 15, has enrolled at Florida State. Holmes was listening to offers from Florida, Marshall, Old Dominion, UTSA and Western Michigan before landing with Mike Norvell and Florida State. The...
247Sports Crystal Ball Projects 2023 Three-Star DB Zion Tracy To Penn State
Zion Tracy, a three-star athlete out of St. Thomas More Prep School in Oakdale, Connecticut, has received a 247Sports crystal ball pick to Penn State. Tracy is the number three recruit in Connecticut and has had Division I offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, Marshall, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Temple. Penn State...
Stuff Somers Says: In Clifford We Trust
I have to admit that I have had a severe case of writer’s block with this particular column. Mix in some procrastination, and that’s why you’re reading this just a few days before kickoff. But it’s with reason. I have no clue what to expect about...
James Franklin Explains why Drew Allar is Penn State’s Backup Quarterback
Coming into the first game week of Penn State 2022 season, Christian Veilleux was the presumed favorite to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Sean Clifford. The Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel asked Franklin if Veilleux was the backup, seemingly expecting confirmation. Instead, Franklin surprised reporters in the room,...
‘I Know Exactly What I’m Getting Into’: 6th-Year QB Sean Clifford Ready for Yet Another Week 1
For the fourth straight year, Sean Clifford is Penn State’s Week 1 quarterback. The sixth-year senior has played in three opening games thus far, and the number of raucous Big Ten crowds he’s played in front of exceeds that. Clifford knows Thursday night’s crowd at Purdue will be...
