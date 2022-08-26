ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Has A Message For Fans About 'Having To' Say Goodbye As Kat Hernandez

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMKYV_0hViEdlQ00

The hit teen drama Euphoria is returning for a third season on HBO, but one member of the cast won’t be coming back. Barbie Ferreira announced that she is leaving the series ahead of Season 3, and she posted a touching goodbye message to her beloved character Kat Hernandez.

Barbie Ferreira made the announcement that she is departing from Euphoria on her Instagram Stories , noting it’s a “teary eyed goodbye” as the character has meant a lot to her and the fans. She also shared fan art of her character, created by Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, to go along with this message:

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez

Barbie Ferreira portrayed Kat Hernandez throughout the first two seasons of Euphoria , and her character even made headlines during a Kat-centric Season 1 episode that discussed Kat’s background and the fact that she wrote fan fiction surrounding former One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Both Ferreira and the character have been praised for the representation they bring, showing fans to love how they look and love their bodies.

While Ferreira didn’t discuss the reasoning for the departure, her comment about "having to" say goodbye suggests that it may not have been her choice. According to THR , she and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson did not get along too well during the filming of the second season. Fans noticed that she had less screen time in the second season compared to the first, including in an episode that focused on Kat and her relationship.

Euphoria is not the only HBO project that Sam Levinson is working on. Despite Ferriera reportedly storming off set and some complaints towards him, as reported by The Daily Beast , he and The Weeknd are developing a new HBO show. The upcoming series, The Idol , which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp , has yet to receive a release date on the network, but is expected before the end of the year or early 2023.

The second season of Euphoria ended on a heartbreaking cliffhanger that left Ashtray dead and Fez getting arrested. It’s unknown how Kat Hernandez will be written out of the series, but hopefully she gets a happy ending, and it’s less tragic than the other fan-favorite characters. But it is a disappointment that she isn’t returning, especially since there is still plenty of story to tell for her.

Other than Euphoria , Barbie Ferreira also appeared in the Jordan Peele-directed horror thriller Nope and appeared on an episode of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, both this year. Her career is only getting started, so hopefully, she will soon find another role, though I'm not sure any could be as iconic as Katherine Hernandez.

Watch Barbie Ferreira as Kat on the first two seasons of Euphoria now on HBO Max with a subscription . And when you’re done, check out what else is coming in the following months with CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule !

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Don’t Worry Darling’s Olivia Wilde Responds To Talks About Florence Pugh Skipping Press Over Their Rumored Feud

Don't Worry Darling has been the subject of various rumors, including a feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde. There is a ton of chatter online about Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. While the movie’s first footage intrigued the public, there’s been even more chatter about rumored behind-the-scenes drama involving actors past and present (including Shia LaBeouf). The movie recently premiered at Venice, where Wilde responded to talks about star Florence Pugh skipping press over their rumored feud.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Hunter Schafer
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Louis Tomlinson
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
NBA
Cinemablend

Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere

Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#Fan Art#Hbo#Kat Centric
Cinemablend

Meadow Walker Reunited With Her Fast 'Family' Vin Diesel And Ludacris At Co-Star Jordana Brewster's Wedding

The Fast Family has reunited, as Meadow Walker caught up with Vin Diesel and Ludacris for Jordana Brewster's happy day. The road to the release of the upcoming movie Fast X has seen many of its stars showing off new and exciting developments on the internet. With production on the penultimate entry into the Fast Saga timeline in full swing, we’re seeing all sorts of cool behind the scenes looks at where Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and the rest of the family are going next.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Lacey Chabert Missed Her Daughter’s First Day Of School To Film A Hallmark Christmas Movie, And Her Post Is So Relatable

Lacey Chabert often posts about her family, whether they are having an Elf on a Shelf adventure around the holidays or going on beautiful Hawaiian vacations. In a lot of these instances, the Hallmark star has shown herself to be relatable, but perhaps never more so than this week when she got candid about missing one of her daughter Julia’s “special days,” in this case her "very first" day of school.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
150K+
Followers
37K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy