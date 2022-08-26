ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, CO

Exploring the skies through remote-controlled airplanes

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSeHz_0hViDhG700

STRASBURG, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Many people enjoy activities in the Colorado outdoors, in the mountains, on the lakes and in the air.

It would be fair to say that Tom Neff is happiest when looking up. He has been fascinated with flight for as long as he can remember.

“You look up in the sky and then you go, ‘How can something that big and heavy actually go through the sky?'” said Neff.

Fifty years ago, Neff made his first solo flight with a remote-controlled airplane.

“I went to go fly my aircraft that I spent about a month and a half building, and it didn’t go so well the first time. It crashed,” said Neff.

Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?

But that did not stop him. Neff’s first flight was all it took, he has been in the wild blue ever since, except for his stint in the United States Air Force as a crew chief aboard an SR–71 Blackbird.

Nowadays, you will find Neff at the Airpark Elite RC Club in Strasburg, and you should, he founded it.

“It’s important because it helps teach kids about aviation and it gives people a place to come out and fly and have fun,” said Neff.

Neff knows the hobby, he is an eight-time RC Combat National Champion, founded the Airpark Elite RC Club and has collected a few planes over the years.

“Is my wife going to see this? I would say probably close to 300,” said Neff.

Neff encourages kids to learn to fly. It is fun, fast, and in time anybody can learn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Sourdough September at Rebel Bread

During the pandemic, a lot of people started their own sourdough started since yeast was really hard to find. Now the appeal of making bread of home continues to grow and Rebel Bread is launching a new way to experience its sourdough bread class with Camp bread: Sourdough at Home. The guided experience takes participants […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
City
Strasburg, CO
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#The Airpark Elite Rc Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy