Welcome back to campus – and for all the new students at our universities: welcome to our TTU System family!. My name is Hani Michael Annabi, and I serve as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System. Throughout my yearlong term during the 2022-23 academic year, I look forward to sharing important updates and information from the Board of Regents to all of you – our more than 63,000 students across our five universities.
In a battle of undefeated teams at United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech secured a clean sweep over Tarleton State, outscoring the Texans 75-55 overall. The Red Raiders brought home a win in their home opener after having a negative record at home last season. Veteran leadership played a role in...
After starting off the season 2-0 in the Irish invitational, Red Raider volleyball now looks forward to its home opener against the Tarleton State Texans on Aug. 30 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tarleton State also holds an undefeated record on the season after going 3-0 in the Texan invitational. Tech...
