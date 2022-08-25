Welcome back to campus – and for all the new students at our universities: welcome to our TTU System family!. My name is Hani Michael Annabi, and I serve as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System. Throughout my yearlong term during the 2022-23 academic year, I look forward to sharing important updates and information from the Board of Regents to all of you – our more than 63,000 students across our five universities.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO