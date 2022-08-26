ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash briefly shuts down northbound I-15 south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash briefly shut down northbound Interstate 15 heading into Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol reported a crash on NB I-15 near mile marker 7 in Jean at about 9:30 a.m. That side of the freeway was closed as authorities responded....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show

Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Burglar breaks into Lindo Michoacán in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular Mexican restaurant was recently robbed, with the whole thing being caught on surveillance video. It happened at the Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin early Monday morning. In the video, you can see the burglar coming through a window, eventually landing on the booth table.
LAS VEGAS, NV

