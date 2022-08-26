Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
news3lv.com
Vertical farm, co-op market imaged for James Gay III Park
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood right here at the James Gay III Park in the Historic West Side. "I look, and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police welcomes 49 new police recruits during recent graduation ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a welcome like no other: Metro police wrapping up a 6-month academy through video. A reminder of what the class of 2022 has already accomplished. "As put by Mother Teresa, love can not remain by itself. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service," says class speaker Cruz Littlefield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
news3lv.com
Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
news3lv.com
Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to welcome multiple Latin music artists for Mexican Independence weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some of Latin music's most popular artists are taking over Las Vegas in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Artists like Alejandro Fernández, Pitbull, Carlos Santana, Sebastián Yatra, and more are set to take the stage across several Las Vegas stages starting Saturday, Septmeber 10.
news3lv.com
Crash briefly shuts down northbound I-15 south of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash briefly shut down northbound Interstate 15 heading into Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol reported a crash on NB I-15 near mile marker 7 in Jean at about 9:30 a.m. That side of the freeway was closed as authorities responded....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
news3lv.com
Clark County, Las Vegas fire crews respond to fire at coffee roasting building
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a business fire Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a building located near Nellis Blvd and Carey Ave. According to officials, bystanders reported someone inside the structure once...
news3lv.com
Annual Nevada Donor Network gala raises awareness of saving lives through donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Donor Network hosted its annual "Inspire" gala in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. The event raises awareness about saving lives through organ donations. Attendees could enjoy a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner, and live entertainment from Nick Petricca of Walk the...
news3lv.com
Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast makes sweet treats at Milkcow Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 Today is up to the challenge!. Our morning team is tackling everyday jobs around Las Vegas, and this week, Chloe Koast satisfies her sweet tooth. She had the chance to make some treats at Milkcow, a new ice cream shop at Tivoli Village in the west valley.
news3lv.com
CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show
Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
news3lv.com
Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
news3lv.com
Burglar breaks into Lindo Michoacán in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular Mexican restaurant was recently robbed, with the whole thing being caught on surveillance video. It happened at the Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin early Monday morning. In the video, you can see the burglar coming through a window, eventually landing on the booth table.
Comments / 0