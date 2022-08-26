Read full article on original website
Weyforth of Moneta makes Dean’s List
Ashlyn Weyforth of Moneta was named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 term. To be eligible for Dean’s List, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
Vinton resident earns honors from Florida Tech
Emily Summey of Vinton has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Moneta resident Golston is inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Jenifer Golston of Moneta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Golston was initiated at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Golston is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into...
Wienke makes Dean’s List at Georgia Tech
Erin Wienke of Vinton made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech,...
SML Photo Club exhibition at MOarts Gallery
Photographs by SML Photo Club members will be displayed in the MOarts Gallery in the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library through September. Visitors can view the 2022 exhibition containing photos of many different subjects in many different styles. Photos are taken by club members, who range from amateurs to professionals. The...
