Buck Ringgold: Mark Hutson returns to his roots in first venture into high school coaching

Mark Hutson might be the coaching embodiment of the song “I’ve Been Everywhere,” popularized by Johnny Cash, among others.

Starting as a graduate assistant at the University of Oklahoma, where Hutson was an All-American offensive lineman. Then Murray (Ky.) State, Boise State, Arkansas, Tulsa, Tulane, Eastern Illinois, LSU, Tennessee State and Grambling (La.) State. Then stints in the NFL with the then-Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

All in all, more than 30 years of coaching experience. But there was one thing missing from that glittering resume - the chance to coach athletes at the high school level.

And it took Hutson not to another part of the country but actually close to home in order to take that chance.

Over the winter, Hutson accepted the job as head football coach at Sallisaw High School. It’s his first high school coaching job, and to him, it was all about the fit, having grown up in nearby Fort Smith, Ark., where he played at Northside High School.

“It is nice to be back in a familiar area,” Hutson said. “I have taken a number of opportunities to look back and go where the great-grandparents and grandparents were over at the farm over in Short Mountain and that area, and having the parents close in Alma (Ark.) and then having Ethan and Emma (his son and daughter-in-law) and the grandchild that was born June 9th, it’s just been fantastic.

“My wife also being from Oklahoma City and having a number of relatives in Tulsa, it’s been great to catch up with them on the basis that it doesn’t have to be holidays. … The area and the community, it’s been fabulous.”

There was another incentive for Hutson to come back to familiar territory: The chance to rebuild and revive one of eastern Oklahoma’s legendary programs.

Sallisaw is a program rich in tradition, producing the likes of Steve Davis, who quarterbacked the Oklahoma Sooners to consecutive national titles in 1974-75, and Derek Fine, who played tight end at Kansas, where he was part of the Jayhawks’ Orange Bowl championship team in 2007, before playing in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.

The Black Diamonds won state titles in 1980 and again in 1981. They played for a state championship in 2000 and again in 2001.

But lately, the Diamonds have hit a bit of a dry spell. Since 2004, they have advanced to the state semifinals just once (2009) and have gone 1-9 twice over the past five seasons, the latest coming this past season.

Hutson knows the task at hand. But he also knows how good Sallisaw used to be and can be again.

“It’s a tradition-rich program, from Coach (Ron) Lancaster (who led Sallisaw to the 2000-01 state title games) to the number of coaches who have been here and Coach (Craig) Benson (Sallisaw’s QB for the ’80 title team and the Diamonds’ coach in that 2009 state semifinal season),” Hutson said. “You just have to come back and to work hard, to bring these youngsters back to the tradition, to let them know what Sallisaw’s been in the past, and then to develop and to live in the present and to go to the future, it’s just bringing in a hard work ethic, trying to get better each day.

“You can either get better or get worse, but you can’t stay the same, and that’s what I’ve tried to instill on them, tried to instill on the staff and we’re just working to improve each day.”

Hutson is also letting his players know who he is and where he has been. Though being a former Oklahoma Sooner standout carries weight, not to mention being part of the Sooners’ 1985 national title team, Hutson’s players may be more interested in where he spent the 2019 season.

That was when he was working as an offensive analyst at LSU. The Tigers that season, behind quarterback Joe Burrow, produced one of the great offensive teams in college football history, culminating with winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

“(Hutson’s players ask him about) the experience that I had, the questions that they’ve asked, ‘What was Joe Burrow like, what were some of the current players like,’ they’re familiar with,” Hutson said. “When you keep going back, to the OU days and who I’ve played with, for them, Troy Aikman (a teammate of Hutson on that ’85 OU title team) is an announcer.

“The times change and they pass there, but certainly the background, the places I’ve been, the pros, there’s instant respect. But it’s like anything else, once you get past the respect part, you have to put the knowledge there and you have to be able to motivate them and reach them.”

And for the record, none of Hutson’s players have asked him about arguably the most memorable play of his playing career at Oklahoma: The “Fumblerooski” touchdown he scored late in the 1988 Orange Bowl , though the Sooners lost to Miami (Fla.) that night in a showdown for the national title.

“They have not (brought up the ‘ Fumblerooski ’),” Hutson said. “A number of staff and a number of people in the community that remember that, but as far as I know, none of the players have asked and they probably don’t even remember that unless one of their parents or relatives told them.”

Though it’s Hutson’s first endeavor into the high school ranks, he has spent all offseason bringing the Diamonds up to speed on what it takes to be successful, in what he learned as a player all the way through his coaching career.

“What he brings that’s different from any other coach that I’ve played under is his leadership; like the way he coaches the leaders of the team, the way he pulls us in and he talks to us,” said Parker Jackson, a senior quarterback/linebacker. “He wants our input and he wants to know what we like, what we don’t like, what needs to be changed what he’s doing that he can do differently, so I think that’s been a really big aspect of why the whole attitude has really changed around the program.

“The player input that he’s letting us provide to him, it’s boosting not only the team but the whole coaching staff, and I think that’s creating a more enjoyable environment for the other guys.”

Hutson has also been big on fostering a family-style atmosphere around the team. In fact, his son Ethan serves on the staff as the Diamonds' offensive coordinator.

“(Mark Hutson) always makes sure the atmosphere is always up, always talking to us and letting us know that we’re all a family, we’re all in it together so I would say that’s probably the biggest thing so far,” said senior Ce’alm “Sim” Kilpatrick, who can play cornerback, running back and wide receiver.

Hutson does have plenty of skill players at his disposal as he gets set to make his Sallisaw debut, as the Black Diamonds open their season Friday at Stigler. But ironically, there is a shortage of experienced players up front that concerns the coach.

“I think our strengths are our skill,” Hutson said. “We have a number of skill players; Sim Kilpatrick, Parker Jackson at the quarterback position, Cole Stephens at the tailback position, a couple of receivers that can really go, so we can really build on that offensively and defensively.

“Areas that we have to develop and have to improve, we had a number of linemen that graduated, so we’ll be young in the trenches so to speak in the offensive and defensive lines, so their development will be key so that we’ll allow those skill players to go out, take advantage and to show their skill.”

There have been other areas that Hutson has implemented since taking over. Renovating the locker room, making sure the players get much stronger and even stressing the importance of better nutrition.

But as far as the players are concerned, it’s a matter of regaining the program’s original identity and roots in order to move forward.

“Sallisaw’s never been known for the fastest or the strongest or the most athletic program in the state, it’s always been just a bunch of hard-nosed kids out there who play hard,” Jackson said. “I think that’s something that we’ve got to build on as a team this year and going forward as a program.

“The most exciting part about our team this year is the youth, and we’ve got a really good group of seniors and I think going forward, especially just this year, being a (foundation) for the years to come and for the program is the most exciting part and just kind of getting back to playing hard-nosed football.”

Kilpatrick also agrees with his teammate’s assessment in the players doing their part to get Sallisaw football back to where it used to be.

“It’s all about honestly hard work; when we have everything we need, we’ve just got to work and execute,” he said. “Everyone’s going to mess up, but if we keep the atmosphere up and we keep working, I think that it will get back to where it was.”

Hutson is hoping the turnaround happens as soon as Friday’s season opener. He has envisioned all offseason what it will be like whenever he wins his first game in the high school coaching ranks.

“I don’t know when it will be, but that first victory so that we go, we take advantage, we come in the locker room and then we can celebrate as a team,” Hutson said.

“The first win will always be a memorable thing; don’t know when that will happen here at Sallisaw, I certainly hope it’s in the opener, but that’s one thing I’m looking forward to with the staff and with the players, to be able to come away with the victory and celebrate in the locker room together.”