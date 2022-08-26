ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

MM 8.29: Maryland men’s and women’s golf release schedules

Maryland men's and women’s golf released its schedule for the 2022-23 season last Thursday. The men’s team, led by newly hired head coach John Phillips, will play in 10 regular season season tournaments in seven different states, including one in Puerto Rico. One of the tournaments Maryland will...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer draws Penn, 1-1, for third consecutive tie

For the third straight game in the tenure of Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer, Maryland relied on a rally after trailing 1-0 to Temple. In the 59th minute, junior midfielder Juliana Lynch had her turn at netting a tying goal for the Terps as she received a pinpoint pass from senior forward Alina Stahl and put the ball in the back of the net.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Pennsylvania preview

“If we weren’t creating opportunities, I would be worried. But we are...” Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer said after the team’s second consecutive 1-1 draw to begin the season. Despite being the better team for large parts against both Temple last week and...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 4 Maryland field hockey vs. Stanford preview

The Stanford Cardinal will travel to the east coast for a Monday afternoon matchup with the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The Terps (1-0) dismantled Drexel in the season opener on Aug. 26 by a score of 7-1, the program’s largest margin of victory since 2006. Sophomore forward Hope Rose recorded three goals in the contest, showcasing her dynamic talent and why she is one of the best players in the Big Ten.
STANFORD, CA

