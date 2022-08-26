The Stanford Cardinal will travel to the east coast for a Monday afternoon matchup with the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The Terps (1-0) dismantled Drexel in the season opener on Aug. 26 by a score of 7-1, the program’s largest margin of victory since 2006. Sophomore forward Hope Rose recorded three goals in the contest, showcasing her dynamic talent and why she is one of the best players in the Big Ten.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO