Death chamber chaplain recounts James Coddington's final moments, calls for abolition of capital punishment

msn.com
Rev. Don Heath: Oklahoma executions will continue until the people say 'Stop'
I was in the execution chamber with James Coddington Thursday for the last 45 minutes of his life. When I entered, he was already strapped to a gurney, lying on his back with his arms extended. It looked like he was on a cross, except lying flat on his back. He had an IV going.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser
Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes. Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to...
KTUL
Castro-Huerta sentenced for neglecting child with special needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, age 37, was sentenced in federal court Monday, August 29 for repeatedly neglecting to adequately care for a child with mental and physical special needs. Castro-Huerta was sentenced to 14 months in prison after ordering that he receive credit for the 70...
blackchronicle.com
Report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last in the U.S. for COVID-19 response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last among other states and the District of Columbia for its response to COVID-19. Now, one of the state’s top doctors is taking a look at what went wrong – and what we can try to do right in the future.
Organization challenges abortion bans in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice has several cases before the Oklahoma Supreme Court challenging abortion restrictions and bans.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma marijuana activists hopeful SQ 820 will be on November ballot
A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are hopeful the state supreme court will approve State Question 820 for the November 8th ballot. SQ 820 would...
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
msn.com
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma’s New ‘Care for Kids’ Campaign Offers $1000 Incentive to Child Care Professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
KHBS
Bokoshe, Oklahoma, dump truck worker shocked after vehicle makes contact with wires
BOKOSHE, Okla. — A dump truck worker was flown by helicopter to Tulsa for medical treatment after the truck he was working with in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, touched some electric wires. The worker reported that he couldn't feel his arms after being shocked. Leflore County Sheriff Larry Derryberry told 40/29...
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
News On 6
Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Facing Supply Chain Issues
Oklahoma's manufacturing industry is still facing challenges three years into the pandemic. Leaders say manufacturing is in the growth stage right now, but say one of the biggest challenges is supply chain issues. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday after speaking with the state's Manufacturing Alliance about...
msn.com
Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County
Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
KTEN.com
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
KOCO
Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
