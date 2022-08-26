MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison first responders are set to host a blood drive alongside the American Red Cross right before the anniversary of 9/11. This is the 11th year running for the “Never Forget Blood Drive” that started in 2012, hosted by Madison’s police and fire departments. According to the Red Cross, the event has collected over 900 donations since its first year and drive officials say they expect cumulative donations will surpass 1,000 this year.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO