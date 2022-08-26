ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Alleged victim speaks out after man arrested in ‘bias-motivated’ crime

By Vicente Arenas
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1qn7_0hViB8Zd00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — After a man was arrested on Wednesday for what was labeled a bias-motivated attack that happened last month, another alleged victim has come forward.

Riny Kosam went into the store and bought a beer then he supposedly began yelling at two Hispanic men speaking Spanish while they were waiting in line at the Rocket convenience store at the Phillips 66 gas station on July 23.

One of the victims told FOX31 he was heading back to his home country of Colombia.

The day after the attack at the store, FOX31 was shown a video taken at an apartment complex in Aurora. It shows a man who appears to be Kosam yelling at people, even throwing rocks, and threatening Hispanic men and their families.

Arrest made in ‘bias-motivated’ attack at gas station

Then there was an encounter with Simon Agudelo.

“He came out of nowhere,” Agudelo said.

Agudelo told FOX31 that Kosam caused $2,000 worth of damage to his car that he uses to make a living as an Uber driver.

The windows were broken out and the car’s body was damaged in the alleged attack. The video then appears to show Kosam trying to fight with men in the complex parking lot, and FOX31 was told he was using racist language.

“He said, ‘We speak English. We speak English, go back,’” Agudelo said. “What’s wrong with this guy? What’s wrong? I didn’t know what was going on,” Agudelo said.

The video shows Kosam being arrested after the incident.

Kosam is now being held in the Arapahoe County jail on a $250,000 bond. He is also being investigated on suspicion of harassment, robbery and assault.

Kosam declined FOX31’s request for an interview in jail. A woman who described herself as his fiancée also declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora attempted murder defendant faces new charges for attacking victim at trial

AURORA | After he was found guilty of trying to murder a former acquaintance, an Aurora man faces new felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking his victim at trial. On Monday, a jury found Daniel Ayala, 29, guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, following an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Arrest affidavit reveals timeline of gruesome assault, murder

New information from Greeley police has revealed some gruesome details about the sexual assault and murder of Angelica 'Angie' Vega. Suspect Marcos Vallejos, 24, has been arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault. On Friday night, Vega's mother reported her missing after she didn't return home by 7:35 p.m. after she was scheduled to close the family business at 7 p.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Vega's mother told police that the business looked like a mess from the surveillance footage and she had also received a call from a customer that the business...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver

New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver.  Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.  Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. 
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS Denver

Denver Sheriff Department impersonator running phone scam

Someone is posting as a representative from the Denver Sheriff Department is scamming people. The scammer is "spoofing" the Denver Sheriff Department telephone number to the potential victim's caller ID.The scammer then gives the potential victim a different call back number. The impersonator then tells the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court which results in a fine. The victim is then told to go to the courthouse to meet the sheriff to pay the fees by cash or wire the money. The Denver Sheriff Department wants Coloradans to know that they will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. They also said that a Denver Sheriff deputy would never suggest that a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or wire money for not appearing in court. Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General's Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA's Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179. 
DENVER, CO
Westword

Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths

Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy