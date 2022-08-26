Alleged victim speaks out after man arrested in ‘bias-motivated’ crime

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — After a man was arrested on Wednesday for what was labeled a bias-motivated attack that happened last month, another alleged victim has come forward.

Riny Kosam went into the store and bought a beer then he supposedly began yelling at two Hispanic men speaking Spanish while they were waiting in line at the Rocket convenience store at the Phillips 66 gas station on July 23.

One of the victims told FOX31 he was heading back to his home country of Colombia.

The day after the attack at the store, FOX31 was shown a video taken at an apartment complex in Aurora. It shows a man who appears to be Kosam yelling at people, even throwing rocks, and threatening Hispanic men and their families.

Then there was an encounter with Simon Agudelo.

“He came out of nowhere,” Agudelo said.

Agudelo told FOX31 that Kosam caused $2,000 worth of damage to his car that he uses to make a living as an Uber driver.

The windows were broken out and the car’s body was damaged in the alleged attack. The video then appears to show Kosam trying to fight with men in the complex parking lot, and FOX31 was told he was using racist language.

“He said, ‘We speak English. We speak English, go back,’” Agudelo said. “What’s wrong with this guy? What’s wrong? I didn’t know what was going on,” Agudelo said.

The video shows Kosam being arrested after the incident.

Kosam is now being held in the Arapahoe County jail on a $250,000 bond. He is also being investigated on suspicion of harassment, robbery and assault.

Kosam declined FOX31’s request for an interview in jail. A woman who described herself as his fiancée also declined to comment.

