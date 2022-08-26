Roland J. Hall, 93, of Merrill passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, Wausau with his daughter by his side. Roland was born March 7, 1929, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, son of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. Roland served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He enlisted in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1951. On June5, 1948, Roland married Melita Weber; a union that lasted 72 years until Melita preceded Roland in death on July 21, 2020. Roland worked in commercial construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Roland enjoyed working on cars, taking care of both mechanical and painting projects. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Melita. Roland especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO