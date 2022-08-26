Read full article on original website
Roland J. Hall
Roland J. Hall, 93, of Merrill passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, Wausau with his daughter by his side. Roland was born March 7, 1929, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, son of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. Roland served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He enlisted in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1951. On June5, 1948, Roland married Melita Weber; a union that lasted 72 years until Melita preceded Roland in death on July 21, 2020. Roland worked in commercial construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Roland enjoyed working on cars, taking care of both mechanical and painting projects. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Melita. Roland especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Scott Lee Krenz
Scott Lee Krenz, age 47, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly due to chronic medical issues, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1974, to the late Kenneth and Diane (Dietrich) Krenz in Wausau. He attended and graduated from Merrill High School. Scott was a welder by trade and worked at many of the area welding companies, most recently working for Jarp. In his spare time, he liked to play video games, build computers, 3D printing and enjoyed remote control trucks.
Mary Ann Kropp
Mary Ann Kropp, 82, of Rib Lake, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens with Fr. Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Merrill Girls Swim Team: three meets in six days
The Merrill Girls Swim Team started out their season with three meets in six days. “We were busy,” said Kristie Winter, Head Coach for the Swim Team. The Lady Jays hosted their “Merrill Fun in the Sun” Outdoor Relay Meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and took fifth place overall.
