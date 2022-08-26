Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship
There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty
Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
psychologytoday.com
4 Steps to Successfully Start a New Life Chapter
We can think of our lives as made up of chapters. Moving from the end of one to the beginning of another can be a challenge. Making a successful transition requires closure, realistic expectations, and support. Before moving ahead, take stock of how far you've come and what you have...
psychologytoday.com
Your Right to Heal and Be Whole
What do you believe about yourself at your core? Do you believe you can heal and be whole?. Here are nine individual rights that, if we believe enough, we can feel how we want more often: healed and whole. You have the fundamental right:. 1. To exist and take up...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Effective
Feeling effective in work is a source of satisfaction. For a psychiatrist or mental health professional, taking notes can help clarify what a patient is working on and the direction of treatment. It’s important to work together with people and be in sync. Happiness at work is contextual. It...
psychologytoday.com
Giving Your Partner the Benefit of the Doubt
Reflect on the positive reasons that you have chosen your partner. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes and assume that they have good intentions. Shifting your focus to understanding your partner's stuggles builds good will that comes back to you and strengthens your relationship. People in satisfying, fulfilling relationships...
psychologytoday.com
How to Heal Your Broken Heart
No matter how we try to avoid it, everyone suffers heartbreak. After long periods of mourning, if you grieve fully and surrender, there comes a wish to recover. Healthy relationships, creative outlets, and altruism are key to healing a broken heart. Sooner or later, we all face our dark times....
psychologytoday.com
Why Is Our Advice to Family and Friends So Often Ignored?
We typically pay less attention to familiar people than to acquaintances and near-strangers. We tend to perceive loved ones as they once were, not as they are. Mindfulness can be helpful in re-focusing on current realities, family, and close friends. All of us have had repeated experiences of telling our...
psychologytoday.com
How to Take Charge When Life’s Uncertainties Get to You
Life can often be unpredictable, leaving you full of uncertainty and anxiety about how to move forward. New research on proactive coping shows the value of getting ahead of the game in planning for life's vagaries. The old-fashioned advice to plan ahead can be your best way to prepare for...
psychologytoday.com
Our Crisis of Belonging: Our Deepest Motivation at Work
People join and stay in a company or organization because they wish to feel included, accepted, appreciated, and valued. Leaders play a critical role in helping people experience this sense of belonging. The simple act of being kind and empathetic toward people is the first step to helping them feel...
psychologytoday.com
A Back-to-School Mindset
Children are shouldering a great deal of stress as they return to school. Stress, in excessive amounts, interferes with performance and learning. Parents and teachers can modulate stress with empathy and understanding. Micro-healing can happen when teachers and parents temporarily set aside the agenda and address the stress a child...
psychologytoday.com
Red Flags of Infidelity
Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Things That Matter—and Some That Don’t
Saving remnants of our past in material things is emotionally satisfying in ways not possible in virtual reality. Many people keep things that are meaningful to them, but excessive attachment to things can be unhealthy. People save things associated with bad as well as good experiences, and the emotions things...
psychologytoday.com
Back-to-School Jitters
Validating a child’s feelings without judgment is an important component of listening and creating a safe space for the child to open up. As a parent, you can be mindful of your challenges and model your thinking patterns and actions in coping with these challenges. Talk about what to...
psychologytoday.com
Moral Injury and the Agony and Power of Love
Healing requires more than reordering fractured belief systems. Reestablishing bonds of self-worth & life-sustaining relationships are essential. Moral injury may be experienced by one person, but it affects everyone who loves that person. Healing requires a shared response. Moral injury is neither a problem nor a pathology. It's a psychospiritual...
psychologytoday.com
Health Is the Secret to Happiness
Despite centuries of wisdom about happiness, happiness remains elusive in modernity. Although many factors influence our happiness, arguably the most robust and persistent influence is our own physical health. Physical health regulates how we feel, controls what we can do, and relies on identical biology responsible for our mental health.
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
