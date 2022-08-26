Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in shooting death of toddler in Savannah
SAVANNAH — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Alaska Street at about 4:30 p.m. and discovered 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound.
live5news.com
Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting. Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.
WJCL
Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
wtoc.com
‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening. Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
q95fm.net
Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
WJCL
live5news.com
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday. Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a...
live5news.com
Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
cbs17
SC car wash owner with nickname ‘Baby’ arrested after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police said that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SPD officer killed in traffic collision
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
WLTX.com
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
WJCL
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
South Carolina business owner accused of reporting fake hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming that she was a victim of a hate crime. Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident. According to the original report, Geneva […]
yourislandnews.com
Investigation into suspected drug trade at Burton business leads to arrest
A Seabrook man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity at a Burton-area car wash. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force investigation, which was prompted by complaints of drug activity, determined that James “Baby” Odom, 44, was selling drugs at his car wash located at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. A warrant for his arrest for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine was issued as a result of that investigation.
Savannah police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
