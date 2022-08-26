Some individuals have played Minecraft for so long that they might almost be considered a child. It has been around since 2009, and Mojang is still taking care of this massive video game with the recent release of the 1.19.20 update for the Bedrock Edition. It has a tonne of replay value because players can construct whatever they want, and the inclusion of Redstone amplifies the action, even if it has been found that the electricity used in this game would be lethal in reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO