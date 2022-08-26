Read full article on original website
This Fan Just Improved The Nintendo Switch Controller
A fan illustrated their modification for a one-handed Switch controller adapter on YouTube, which can be used either left or right.
Razer Kishi V2 For iPhone Gives iOS Gamers A Decision
Gaming no longer requires a beefy PC, laptop, or console. Many people these days use their smartphones as full-on gaming devices, and plenty of companies are quick to jump in to make that easier with a series of gadgets. This time, Razer has unveiled the Kishi v2, a universal mobile gaming controller made for all kinds of iPhones. It comes as a successor to the original Razer Kishi and arrives later than the Android version, which launched in July 2022. Is this controller good enough to beat Razer's competition, the Backbone One?
Two Iconic Zelda Games May Finally Be Heading To Switch
Nintendo seems to be readying some good news for the fans of "The Legend of Zelda," as two iconic games from the series might be on their way to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are exciting and not very precise just yet, but the key part of it is that we might be getting a Nintendo Direct in September 2022, and apparently, "Zelda" is going to play a key part in that event. Meanwhile, Nintendo itself remains perfectly quiet on the subject — but leaks suggest that if you're a fan of the franchise, you need to prepare your wallet for some big spending.
Today's Wordle Answer #441 - September 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and an unusual letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 tries to figure it out, so if you're scratching your head, you're not alone. To help you keep your streak going, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery of today's Wordle puzzle. If you want the spoiler, you can scroll down to the second section — we'll reveal the answer there.
How To Use Split-Screen On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4's Flex Mode and One UI combined, utilizing split-screen is now a more convenient experience than before.
Leaked ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Upgrade Serves Up A Faster CPU
ASUS has a new ROG Phone 6 on the horizon, and today we got our first look at the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate along with its vanilla counterpart in a new leak
iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
The Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Is The Most Expensive Xbox Ever Made
As long as companies make and sell products, there will be endorsements, limited editions, and insanely high retail price tags — even if said endorsements or limited edition products make absolutely no sense whatsoever. In November 2021, the House of Gates hooked up with the House of Gucci to drop one of the least needed iterations of the Xbox to ever hit the market... which also happened to be the most expensive version of the über-popular gaming console ever made. What made this an even bigger head-scratcher was, at the time, just finding a regular ol' (albeit new) Xbox Series X was like buying the winning Mega Millions lotto ticket while finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. And this was almost a year after its initial release to the public!
Anycubic Kobra Plus Review: A Great Next Step In 3D Printing
If you want to 3D print bigger models, you need an FDM printer. Anycubic's affordable Kobra Plus promises to make adjustments easy - we put it to the test.
Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Details
Gamers have long waited for the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to arrive. It's coming soon -- but only for those in specific locations.
It's Now Easier To Use Google Keep On Some Wear OS Smartwatches
Google just made it easier to take notes directly on Wear OS, though only a small number of smartwatch owners will be able to take advantage of it for now.
