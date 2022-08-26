Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Plumas Unified announced 12 more positive cases – 10 at QHS
Plumas Unified School District announced last Friday, Aug. 26, that there were five positive COVID cases to report – four at Quincy High School and one at the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School. Today, Aug. 29, Plumas Unified is reporting 12 additional cases — 10 at Quincy High...
Plumas County News
Law enforcement fair draws a crowd to Graeagle
The first of what is planned to be an annual event — the Plumas County Law Enforcement Fair — held Sunday, Aug. 28 proved to be quite a success. “We could not be happier with how the event came together and are even more impressed with the outstanding attendance by the community we serve,” said Chandler Peay, spokesman for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He estimated that more than 200 people turned out for the event, including many families with their children.
Plumas County News
Plumas Audubon Society hosts Rob Wade as its speaker Sept. 8
Join Plumas Audubon Society Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Library for its September Speaker Program. Plumas Audubon will be joined by Rob Wade for a program titled “PUSD Outdoor Core 5th Grade Year of the Bird & Plumas Environmental Education Program (PEEP).”. Rob Wade is...
Plumas County News
Plumas County Search and Rescue benefits from grant
The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP). The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Plumas County Search and Rescue is one of the recipients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
FRC provides update on Tuesday classes due to planned power outage
PG&E announced a planned power outage to upgrade equipment on Tuesday, Aug. 30. This will impact certain portions of the Feather River College campus. FRC President Kevin Trutna provided the latest update:. The following will be in effect from 8 a.m. – noon tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30:. All indoor...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit continues Free Ride Fridays in September
Plumas Transit is continuing to offer Free Ride Fridays — an experiment that began back in March and has proven successful. It’s an opportunity for Plumas County residents to save some money while taking their cross-county trips.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Firefighters were able to quickly stop progress on the Still Fire in Nevada County Saturday. The fire impacted power for 4,000 PG&E customers and caused mandatory evacuations, though all were lifted Saturday afternoon.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Plumas County News
PG&E schedules outage Tuesday impacting Meadow Valley, FRC and some Quincy customers
UPDATE 3:10 p.m. for the Feather River College portion of the power outage:. The following will be in effect from 8 a.m. – noon tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30:. All indoor lecture and laboratory classes are cancelled from 8 a.m. -noon. All outdoor activity classes can continue to meet. Classroom...
actionnewsnow.com
Subject found dead in public right of way
CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Climate change or whatever you call it
I sound like a broken record, but the effects of a changing climate are not a short-term phenomenon. Changing environment has been with us long enough and should be a concern for everyone — believers in climate change or not. Temperatures and our seas are rising, our forests are drying out, dying, burning, and our air quality, water supply, and quality are suffering. We can’t wait to address the impact of a changing climate (or “whatever you call it”), or more rural towns like our beloved and iconic Greenville will burn and possibly lose their character and historical significance to a bronze plate on a Clamper monument.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Hot dog barbecue to benefit Plumas Eureka fire dept on Sept. 3
The Plumas Eureka Community Auxiliary is holding a hot dog barbecue in support of its Plumas Eureka Fire Department at 200 Lundy Lane in Plumas Eureka Estates by the Plumas Pines Golf course near Blairsden on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. The event provides funding to support...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation...
Plumas County News
The Dixie Fire, a damaged tree and a new sign for Greenville Elementary
Last week, a new custom log sign was installed at Greenville Elementary School (GES), bringing many comments and questions from folks wondering where the log came from, and who made the sign replacing the original that burned in the Dixie Fire. When Greenville students needed a safe place to attend...
L.A. Weekly
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Gridley, CA]
GRIDLEY, CA (August 26, 2022) – On Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99 left at least one person injured, police said. According to the report, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m., just north of Gridley, south of Highway 162. Investigators said a passenger was struck by a vehicle...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Comments / 0