I sound like a broken record, but the effects of a changing climate are not a short-term phenomenon. Changing environment has been with us long enough and should be a concern for everyone — believers in climate change or not. Temperatures and our seas are rising, our forests are drying out, dying, burning, and our air quality, water supply, and quality are suffering. We can’t wait to address the impact of a changing climate (or “whatever you call it”), or more rural towns like our beloved and iconic Greenville will burn and possibly lose their character and historical significance to a bronze plate on a Clamper monument.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO