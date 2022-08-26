Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
click orlando
Man, 24, arrested in fatal stabbing at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault....
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
News4Jax.com
Gainesville police officers rushed to hospital after being exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two Gainesville police officers are recovering from an accidental drug overdose after investigators said they were exposed to what investigators believe was fentanyl. It happened Sunday night, the Gainesville Police Department said, following the arrest of someone who investigators said was in possession of narcotics. Both...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
click orlando
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
fox35orlando.com
WESH
WCJB
High Springs woman beats victim causing brain damage, broken teeth
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a blunt object causing a traumatic brain injury. On Sunday, Diane Alexander, 66, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm of disability after she was determined to be the primary aggressor in a fight with the victim.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
WCJB
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
WCJB
MCSO investigates homicide in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. UPDATE: Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
