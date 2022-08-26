Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old has had his conviction reversed. Todd Perkins was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
WYTV.com
DeWine makes appearance at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After visiting a lemonade stand in Austintown, Gov. Mike DeWine made his way to the Canfield Fair. There, he interacted with other fairgoers, joined by his wife Fran. While there, First News caught up with him, asking about things that are important to people here...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
WYTV.com
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
WYTV.com
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
WYTV.com
2022 Canfield Fair wraps up
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
WYTV.com
Asst. prosecutor warns parents of social media trap
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Like it or not, social media has become part of our lives. Many parents on Facebook and Instagram enjoy sharing pictures of their kids. While it may seem harmless, those posts might end up giving out unintended personal information to strangers. Columbiana County Assistant Prosecutor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday. The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.
WYTV.com
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last day to visit Wagon Trails Animal Park in Trumbull County. In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last. The Bertok family has run the facility for 23 years. At its peak, over...
WYTV.com
Kid’s lemonade stand honors their late aunt
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local kids set up a lemonade stand to honor their Aunt “Mimi” who passed away earlier this summer. The lemonade stand was at a house off Market Street. The community has been very gracious donating cookies, shirts, cups, paper products and dish towels for the lemonade stand.
WYTV.com
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Sources: 11 arrested, 1 taken to juvenile court after shots fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers on the scene tell First News that 11 people were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair. Sources also tell us that one was charged and taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Center. It...
WYTV.com
New alert system to come in wake of faulty sirens
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — As tornado warnings went into effect across the county Sunday evening, some tornado sirens failed to go off. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency shared insight on why the tornado siren systems are failing and what to do if this does happen again. According...
WYTV.com
Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
WYTV.com
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
WYTV.com
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Side duplex is a complete loss after a fire broke out Monday evening. Youngstown Fire crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of Mahoning Avenue. Youngstown fire officials tell us they believe the fire started on...
WYTV.com
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due to flooding. The Skyway Drive-In in Warren posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that their concession stand had flooded. As a result, the theater will not be open Monday for Labor Day.
WYTV.com
Sharon club holds free bicycle safety event
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Kiwanis Club of Sharon hosted a kids bicycle safety event at Buhl Park Saturday. It’s the club’s fourth annual bike safety event. It’s part of a series of community events leading up to Buhl Day on Monday. Over the last three...
WYTV.com
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair. Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday. Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning...
Comments / 0