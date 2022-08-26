ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch

Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
Pitchfork

Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022

Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs

At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Pitchfork

Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums

Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Pitchfork

DJ Khaled Releases New Album God Did With Kanye, Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem: Listen

DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled features a stacked roster of guests, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy), Drake (on opener “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and more. Khaled also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel,” which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production from Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse from Eminem.
Pitchfork

Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch

Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Braxe + Falcon Announce U.S. Shows, Share New “Step by Step” Video: Watch

Following the release of their new Step by Step EP, Braxe + Falcon have announced a pair of U.S. shows taking place this fall. The French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon will bring their live set to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on November 5, with a second show at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. Today, Braxe + Falcon have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which features vocals from Panda Bear. The visual was written, directed, and produced by Toru Tokikawa, and stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Bartees Strange Covers Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q’s “Gang Signs”: Listen

Bartees Strange has shared an Amazon Original cover of Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q’s 2021 single “Gang Signs.” In a statement, Strange explained: “I covered ‘Gang Signs’ because Freddie Gibbs is one of my favorite artists and I thought this would be a cool format for the song.” He added, “This song is so gorgeous in a way that only Freddie could do. He always walks this line of being pretty hardcore lyrically, really pulls no punches. I love that about him—something I really admire. We could all use a little dose of Freddie from time to time.” Listen to Bartees Strange’s rendition of “Gang Signs” below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Pitchfork

Watch Bad Bunny Perform From Yankee Stadium at VMAs 2022

Bad Bunny performed his song “Tití Me Preguntó” for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28). While the official VMAs ceremony occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Puerto Rican rapper performed via livestream from Yankee Stadium as part of his two-night World’s Hottest Tour stop in New York. The stage was decked out with palm trees and dancers, and Bad Bunny gave an acceptance speech in Spanish after being gifted his Artist of the Year trophy immediately afterward. Watch his performance and acceptance speech below.
Pitchfork

Larry Heard and Robert Owens Win Song Rights Battle Against Trax

Robert Owens and Larry Heard (aka Mr. Fingers), the foundational house producers who played in Fingers Inc. with Ron Wilson, have regained their song rights from Trax after suing the house label in 2020, The Guardian reports. The artists, who say they never received royalties for some of their biggest tracks, such as Mr. Fingers’ “Can You Feel It,” were unable to claim damages as the long-embattled label could not afford to pay them. Instead, “the parties amicably resolved their disputes,” as Heard and Owens’ lawyer Robert S. Meloni put it, by transferring both the masters and publishing rights back to the artists.
Pitchfork

Mach-Hommy, Lucrecia Dalt, Magdalena Bay, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Pitchfork

VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set for Metaverse-Inspired Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Made with Yung Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed, but is designed to use NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The song’s video, released in June, featured Bored Ape–style avatars.
Pitchfork

Listen to QP KO and Baby 9eno’s “The 1 Not the 2”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On their hustler anthem “The 1 Not the 2,” QP KO and Baby 9eno broaden the DMV’s sound. The hookless single finds the rappers flowing over Michigan-style production that combines filtered piano chords, subtle flute, and violin riffs with bouncy 808s. QP KO paints a brief picture of his active lifestyle whipping up sea moss products and putting his people on to new streams of income; meanwhile, Baby 9eno spouts off braggadocious quotables, his sauntering style balancing nicely with KO’s tighter, whispery delivery. “In Amiri in the trap, from my head to my toe,” he raps. Listening to this feels like cruising on the interstate with a suitcase full of hundreds in the passenger seat.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

