Horse Lords Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Mess Mend”: Watch
Horse Lords have announced their new album Comradely Objects with a video for their new song “Mess Mend.” Their first record with their new label Rvng Intl. is due out November 24. Check out “Mess Mend” below. Comradely Objects draws its name from Imagine No Possessions,...
Pi’erre Bourne Shares New Song “Good Movie”: Listen
Pi’erre Bourne has shared the new song “Good Movie.” It’s the title track of the rapper and producer’s next album, which does not currently have a release date. Listen to the song below. This year, Pi’erre Bourne released a collaborative album with Three 6 Mafia’s...
Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch
Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce New Album Pigments, Share New Songs: Listen
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced a new collaborative album called Pigments, sharing the four songs of its first movement: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” The full-length is due out October 21 via Merge. Check out the video for “Vantablack”—Richard’s directorial debut—below.
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “[her] cover art, pieces of [her] track list and [her] even hearing a part of a song [she hasn’t] dropped yet,” as Megan put it in her tweet.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
DJ Khaled Releases New Album God Did With Kanye, Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem: Listen
DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled features a stacked roster of guests, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy), Drake (on opener “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and more. Khaled also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel,” which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production from Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse from Eminem.
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch
Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
Braxe + Falcon Announce U.S. Shows, Share New “Step by Step” Video: Watch
Following the release of their new Step by Step EP, Braxe + Falcon have announced a pair of U.S. shows taking place this fall. The French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon will bring their live set to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on November 5, with a second show at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. Today, Braxe + Falcon have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which features vocals from Panda Bear. The visual was written, directed, and produced by Toru Tokikawa, and stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. Check it out below.
Bartees Strange Covers Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q’s “Gang Signs”: Listen
Bartees Strange has shared an Amazon Original cover of Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q’s 2021 single “Gang Signs.” In a statement, Strange explained: “I covered ‘Gang Signs’ because Freddie Gibbs is one of my favorite artists and I thought this would be a cool format for the song.” He added, “This song is so gorgeous in a way that only Freddie could do. He always walks this line of being pretty hardcore lyrically, really pulls no punches. I love that about him—something I really admire. We could all use a little dose of Freddie from time to time.” Listen to Bartees Strange’s rendition of “Gang Signs” below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Britney Spears Returns for New Song With Elton John “Hold Me Closer”: Listen
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
Watch Bad Bunny Perform From Yankee Stadium at VMAs 2022
Bad Bunny performed his song “Tití Me Preguntó” for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28). While the official VMAs ceremony occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Puerto Rican rapper performed via livestream from Yankee Stadium as part of his two-night World’s Hottest Tour stop in New York. The stage was decked out with palm trees and dancers, and Bad Bunny gave an acceptance speech in Spanish after being gifted his Artist of the Year trophy immediately afterward. Watch his performance and acceptance speech below.
Larry Heard and Robert Owens Win Song Rights Battle Against Trax
Robert Owens and Larry Heard (aka Mr. Fingers), the foundational house producers who played in Fingers Inc. with Ron Wilson, have regained their song rights from Trax after suing the house label in 2020, The Guardian reports. The artists, who say they never received royalties for some of their biggest tracks, such as Mr. Fingers’ “Can You Feel It,” were unable to claim damages as the long-embattled label could not afford to pay them. Instead, “the parties amicably resolved their disputes,” as Heard and Owens’ lawyer Robert S. Meloni put it, by transferring both the masters and publishing rights back to the artists.
The War on Drugs Announce New I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set
The War on Drugs have announced a new limited-edition box set for their 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Only 5,000 copies will be printed; the set is due out September 30 via Atlantic. Check out photos of the package and an unboxing video below. The box set...
Mach-Hommy, Lucrecia Dalt, Magdalena Bay, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set for Metaverse-Inspired Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Made with Yung Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed, but is designed to use NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The song’s video, released in June, featured Bored Ape–style avatars.
Listen to QP KO and Baby 9eno’s “The 1 Not the 2”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On their hustler anthem “The 1 Not the 2,” QP KO and Baby 9eno broaden the DMV’s sound. The hookless single finds the rappers flowing over Michigan-style production that combines filtered piano chords, subtle flute, and violin riffs with bouncy 808s. QP KO paints a brief picture of his active lifestyle whipping up sea moss products and putting his people on to new streams of income; meanwhile, Baby 9eno spouts off braggadocious quotables, his sauntering style balancing nicely with KO’s tighter, whispery delivery. “In Amiri in the trap, from my head to my toe,” he raps. Listening to this feels like cruising on the interstate with a suitcase full of hundreds in the passenger seat.
Offset Sues Quality Control, Migos’ Label, Over Ownership of Solo Recordings
Offset has filed a lawsuit against Quality Control—the label-home of Migos—over ownership of his solo recordings, Variety reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm. In the complaint, Offset alleges that Quality Control continues to claim ownership over his recent solo works despite the fact that he bought back those rights last year.
