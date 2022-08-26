Read full article on original website
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
foodnetwork.ca
John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Man sets sail in giant pumpkin; 2-headed turtle turns 25
Why Honolulu Is Trying To Put The Brakes On Some Personalized License Plates
When Honolulu officials more than a year ago first asked Edward Odquina to return a personalized license plate the officials decided they never should have issued, it seemed like a routine matter. Normally, people simply return erroneously issued automobile plates upon request, said Ian Scheuring, a spokesman for Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Stabbing in Hawaii Kai leaves man in emergency room
A man is in the emergency room and in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
Hundreds without power in Ala Moana area
Around 325 people are without power in the Waikiki area.
KITV.com
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night. Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m. Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene. In order to access the fire, officials...
KITV.com
Labor Day Unity Picnic resumes in 20222
HONOLULU (KITV)- Labor day is on September 5, 2022. But some celebrated early at the annual Labor Unity Picnic. Labor unions host the event, to reward members' hard year of work. But everyone could enjoy the celebration. “We come together as Ohana. We may be so many unions, but we...
Labor Day weekend what’s open, closed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to be a long holiday weekend for many people. So what’s open and closed on Monday as the nation observes Labor Day? Federal, state and county offices will be closed. On Oahu — the bus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Your trash will still be collected and transfer stations […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
HPD arrest man for getting into car on HFD property
Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions.
