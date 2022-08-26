Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
NPR
Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package
The German government has announced a $65 billion relief package for its citizens. Yeah. This is all designed to help ease the burden of soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. MARTINEZ: NPR's Rob Schmitz is on the line from Berlin to...
NPR
Chile rejects its new constitution
In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution, and it was supposed to replace the current one that dates back to the country's military dictatorship. But yesterday, voters soundly rejected the new constitution in a referendum and then celebrated in the streets of Santiago.
NPR
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
Audio will be available later today. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year.
NPR
What it took to ship out Ukraine's first grain delivery since Russia's invasion
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the largest grain producers in the world, feeding millions across the globe. Over the last six months, the war almost completely halted those shipments. But in August, the first wheat exports in months finally left the country. One of the ships was chartered by the World Food Programme, which works to address hunger emergencies. The shipment was sent to the Horn of Africa region, which the organization says is seeing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the disruption caused by the invasion, in addition to drought and regional conflicts. We wanted to hear more about how things are going, so we called Michael Dunford. He's the eastern Africa regional director for the World Food Programme, and he's with us now from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr. Dunford, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.
NPR
The latest from Ukraine: U.N. nuclear inspectors visit Russian-occupied region
U.N. nuclear inspectors were finally able to access a nuclear power plant in a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine this week. They say the plant faces grave risks, especially from shelling. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Most of the U.N. nuclear inspectors sent this week to assess a Russian-occupied power plant in Ukraine...
NPR
Saskatchewan Mass Killing, New German Relief Package and U.S. Labor Organizing
Authorities are searching for the suspects in a mass killing in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan. With inflation and energy prices soaring, the German government has introduced another financial relief package. And Union-organizing attempts are rising in the U-S despite corporate giants forcing long contract negotiations.
NPR
The latest effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal
New developments emerged this week in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over reviving the nuclear weapons agreement abandoned by the Trump administration. The Biden administration and other world powers have now spent a year and a half trying to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. The Trump administration abandoned the deal, prompting Iran to ramp up back once again its nuclear activity. In the last week, there's been a new flurry of activity around the talks, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Pakistan's former climate change minister says big polluters need to pay up
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Pakistan's former climate change minister, about what needs to happen for his country to adapt to dangerous extreme weather, like flooding. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. By now, you've probably heard about the devastating flooding that's ravaging Pakistan. That country has experienced weeks...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Daphne Caruana Galizia was running late. She was supposed to be at the bank at 3 p.m., but there was too much work to do. She was a renowned investigative journalist on the island of Malta, and she had calls to make. The country's economy minister was suing her for libel after she reported that he had visited a brothel on a work trip to Berlin.
NPR
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Seeing parallels, doctors apply lessons from Syria to their work in Ukraine
For some working to help victims of the war in Ukraine, there's an ominous similarity with the conflict in Syria. Doctors who have worked in both countries are seeing the same gruesome tactics and injuries brought about by Russian military action. NPR's Tim Mak spoke to humanitarian workers who have sought to reduce suffering in both countries. And here is where I need to let you know that this story includes graphic language regarding war injuries.
NPR
The government in France is urging energy conservation to avoid rationing
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Every end of August, thousands of CEOs and French business executives gather in Paris for a two-day summit. But this year, the main topic wasn't striking unions. It was rising energy prices. PRIME MINISTER ELISABETH BORNE: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: "This past summer has...
NPR
Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s next prime minister
Britain's Conservative Party has announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson. It's official - the U.K. has a new prime minister. A limited circle of just about 170,000 Conservative Party members chose Foreign Minister Liz Truss for the role. Queen Elizabeth is expected to formally appoint Truss prime minister tomorrow afternoon. Reporter Willem Marx has more from London.
NPR
Newly hired Americans emerge out of '2 year nightmare' as U.S. economy adds more jobs
The U.S. job market is white-hot, with over 300,000 jobs added to the economy last month alone. We hear from some recently-hired Americans about their experiences in getting hired for their new jobs. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The U.S. added more than 300,000 jobs to the economy last month. That's on...
NPR
Quiet quitting, real quitting, unionizing — what else are American workers up to?
How we work, when we work, how much we work – it's all shifting on a scale not seen in decades. The pandemic left workplaces reimagined and workers changed. The number of job openings right now outnumbers people looking for work by almost two-to-one. Last year saw a record...
