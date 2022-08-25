ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS News

Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana

--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Crackers sold at Publix recalled

MIAMI - GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix have been recalled. The reason for the recall of the crackers, with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023, is an undeclared tree nut allergen. Publix said on their website that, "The cookies are packaged...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
CBS News

Kids discover "very rare" pearl inside clam in Maryland river

A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Biden travels to Pennsylvania to speak on gun safety plan, push for Democrats ahead of midterms

President Biden travels to Pennsylvania today to deliver remarks on his Safer America plan, which aims to reduce gun violence. His visit to the key battleground state comes as Democrats try to maintain control of Congress in the November midterm elections. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Water emergency declared in Mississippi capital

A state of emergency has been declared for Jackson, Mississippi, due to the growing water crisis in the state capital. Residents are without safe drinking water and virtually no running water after recent storms damaged the city's water treatment plant. Janet Shamlian reports.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Biden outlines gun crime plan, denounces GOP over Jan. 6 in Pennsylvania speech

Washington — President Biden was in his element Tuesday just outside his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, greeting friendly faces and detailing his $37 billion plan aimed at addressing gun violence. He also took the opportunity to denounce Republicans who defend the Capitol rioters and disparage federal law enforcement, while praising Democrats running for office in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Office Of Transportation#Air Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

CBS investigates Texas' response to school shootings

The deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, shocked the nation. Following that tragedy, CBS News worked with the team at CBS 11 in Dallas-Fort Worth to dig into state policies intended to prevent such tragedies. CBS News national investigative correspondent Stephen Stock joined John Dickerson with details on what they found.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for dozens of Minnesota counties expires

MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more severe weather was in effect Sunday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until midnight for 35 Minnesota counties -- including Hennepin and Ramsey.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy