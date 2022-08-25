Read full article on original website
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
Labor Day heat wave will bring scorching triple-digit temperatures up to 115ºF in California
California will see some of its hottest days of the season with an excruciating heat wave through Labor Day weekend. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the "prolonged" heat, according to the National Weather Service, with much of the state under excessive heat warnings and watches. One of the heat warnings...
Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana
--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
Crackers sold at Publix recalled
MIAMI - GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix have been recalled. The reason for the recall of the crackers, with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023, is an undeclared tree nut allergen. Publix said on their website that, "The cookies are packaged...
Kids discover "very rare" pearl inside clam in Maryland river
A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
Biden travels to Pennsylvania to speak on gun safety plan, push for Democrats ahead of midterms
President Biden travels to Pennsylvania today to deliver remarks on his Safer America plan, which aims to reduce gun violence. His visit to the key battleground state comes as Democrats try to maintain control of Congress in the November midterm elections. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
Water emergency declared in Mississippi capital
A state of emergency has been declared for Jackson, Mississippi, due to the growing water crisis in the state capital. Residents are without safe drinking water and virtually no running water after recent storms damaged the city's water treatment plant. Janet Shamlian reports.
Biden outlines gun crime plan, denounces GOP over Jan. 6 in Pennsylvania speech
Washington — President Biden was in his element Tuesday just outside his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, greeting friendly faces and detailing his $37 billion plan aimed at addressing gun violence. He also took the opportunity to denounce Republicans who defend the Capitol rioters and disparage federal law enforcement, while praising Democrats running for office in Pennsylvania.
Biden lays out "Safer America Plan" to combat crime and gun violence
President Biden announced a new proposal aimed at reducing crime and gun violence during a trip to Pennsylvania Tuesday. His trip to the swing state comes roughly two months ahead of November's midterm elections. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the president's speech.
Federal gov’t announces program to help seniors stay in their homes
The U.S. government is helping more Minnesota seniors stay in their homes. Within the last few hours, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $15 million investment to a nationwide home modification program to help seniors age in place.
Biden outlines "Safer America Plan" in Pennsylvania speech
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to detail his $37 billion plan aimed at addressing gun violence. Washington Post deputy politics editor Sean Sullivan joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the proposal.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
CBS investigates Texas' response to school shootings
The deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, shocked the nation. Following that tragedy, CBS News worked with the team at CBS 11 in Dallas-Fort Worth to dig into state policies intended to prevent such tragedies. CBS News national investigative correspondent Stephen Stock joined John Dickerson with details on what they found.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for dozens of Minnesota counties expires
MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more severe weather was in effect Sunday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until midnight for 35 Minnesota counties -- including Hennepin and Ramsey.
Biden speaks on guns and crime during visit to Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden visited Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for a speech focusing on guns and crime. The state has crucial Senate and gubernatorial races this November. Philadelphia Inquirer political reporter Julia Terruso joins "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain....
Hogan says there's "no question" there are "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has trips in the coming weeks planned to Iowa and New Hampshire, said on "Face the Nation" that there's "no question" that we are seeing "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP.
CBS Evening News, August 30, 2022
Water emergency declared in Mississippi capital; Serena Williams makes triumphant return to U.S. Open.
Little Leaguer heading home after skull surgery
Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is back in Utah and recovering from a fractured skull he suffered when falling from a bunk bed right before his team played in the Little League World Series.
