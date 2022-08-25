ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx celebrates 60th year of Jamaica's independence

By CBS New York Team
 11 days ago

Jamaican flag-raising event celebrated in the Bronx 00:50

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration in the Bronx on Thursday for Jamaican heritage and culture.

CBS2's Alecia Reid hosted the borough's first Jamaican flag raising ceremony outside the office of the Bronx borough president.

The event recognized the 60th year of Jamaican independence, celebrated this month, and the contributions made by everyday Jamaican Americans in New York City, like Reid.

"I'm a born and raised Jamaican, grew up in the country of Jamaica. So happy to be here," Reid said. "Moved to the U.S. as a teenager. My family moved to the Bronx. I was raised in the Bronx. I went to school in the Bronx. I went right to Lehman College."

The Bronx borough president's office says there are some 300,000 people of Jamaican descent in Wakefield, Williamsbridge and other areas across the city.

