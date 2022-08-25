ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

E Lyons OIS Incident

Spokane, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWzAo_0hVi3X3a00

Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

On 08-21-22 at about 6:25AM, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy obtained information a subject with outstanding felony warrants for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Assault 2nd Degree, and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle was presently in a storage facility complex located in the 1700 block of E Lyons Ave.

Two Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location and located the wanted subject’s truck parked between two buildings, each of which contained multiple storage units. One deputy approached the truck on foot, while another positioned a marked SCSO vehicle, with emergency lights activated, in front of the truck in an attempt to limit its avenue of escape.

At some point the wanted subject abruptly emerged from the bed of the pickup truck, acknowledged the deputies presence, and quickly entered the cab of the vehicle while ignoring commands from a deputy. The subject rapidly reversed his truck in the direction of the uniformed deputy, who was on foot, prompting that deputy to discharge his service weapon.

The suspect’s truck struck one of the storage facility buildings, causing substantial damage. The suspect was able to put the truck in drive and began moving forward, towards the deputy who was on foot and still confined by the parallel storage structures. The deputy discharged his duty weapon a second time in the direction of the suspect, and the vehicle came to a stop.

Medical assistance was immediately summoned by deputies. Law enforcement officers provided assistance until care was transferred to medical personnel. The suspect was subsequently transported to a local hospital, were he succumbed to his injuries on 08-24. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the individual at a later date.

Per standard protocol, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office placed the Deputy who fired his service weapon on administrative leave.

SIIR investigators are collecting and reviewing evidence, to include video footage. There is body camera footage from the incident.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. More information will be released as appropriate.

The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. As an involved agency, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police personnel will not be involved in this investigation in compliance with WAC 139-12.

  • The Spokane Police Department is the case managing agency for this incident. All future communications will be sent via the SIIR Team.
  • The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release the name of the deputy involved.
  • Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane Police officer found guilty of rape

SPOKANE, Wash. — A jury has found former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash guilty of rape. He was found guilty of one count of 3rd-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape. Nash was found not guilty to one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. The maximum penalty for 2nd-degree rape is life in prison and/or $50,000 in fines....
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KHQ Right Now

Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ois#Spokane Police Department#Cpl#Pio#Spokane County Sheriff#Scso
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHQ Right Now

CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy