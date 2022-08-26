Read full article on original website
Digital Asset Prime Broker Floating Point Group Hires Former JPMorgan Exec
Floating Point Group (FPG), a cryptocurrency prime brokerage with an institutional trading desk and settlement platform, has appointed Peter Eliades, former J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo banking executive “as Head of Distribution.”. Eliades joins “a predominately technical and crypto-native leadership team.”. With over two decades of finance experience,...
This is something we need: Breach Insurance Provides Crypto Coverage, Raises Money on Republic
Crypto Insurance Firm Breach Offers Investment Opportunity to Republic Community. The frequency of crypto thefts and other malfeasance has become so mundane people tend to accept that some digital assets will just go bad. Hacks, ransomware etc., have led to billions of dollars in crypto value to vaporize. It comes with the terrortitay it appears. But now we have one early-stage firm that wants to address some of the shortcomings of crypto risk by providing insurance.
SPiCE VC Now an Investor in Security Token Market’s Web3 Crowdfund on Avalanche
Security Token Market, a global oracle for all security token financial data, media, and research is pleased to announce a new investment from SPiCE VC, a venture capital firm focused on the growth and development of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE is considered to be a pioneer and a...
Ethereum (ETH) Merge Could Lead to Development of Scalable Applications: Report
Ethereum’s Merge is due to happen soon, and it might “impact both Ether and the larger crypto market in a big way,” the Okcoin team noted. Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain will merge with its proof-of-stake chain soon, the update from Okcoin noted while adding that the Merge could “reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99% and Ether’s supply by 95%.”
iNFTspace Integrates Alchemy Pay Ramp for Seamless Fiat Purchases
Users of the NFT marketplace, iNFTSpace, can now enjoy more direct purchases of digital artworks via Alchemy Pay’s fiat-to-crypto gateway plugin. This on/off ramp is now being “integrated across all areas of blockchain.” For up and coming projects, such as iNFTspace, this is “the first time they have been able to offer their users access with fiat currency in such a direct manner.”
Monetary Authority of Singapore Clarifies on Digital Assets. Yes to Innovation, No on Crypto Speculation (But No Ban)
MAS Supports Digital Asset Innovation, No Ban on Crypto Trading but Seeks to Limit Retail Access. Singapore is a top global Fintech hub and the leading Asian center for innovation in financial services. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has long aided the digitization of financial services by maintaining a supportive approach to change, albeit with protections in place.
DeFi Protocol Compound III Is Now Live
Robert Leshner, the full-stack founder of Compound, notes that transparent, fair, autonomous interest rate markets should be available for all consumers. Compound launched in September 2018, and was reportedly “the first instance of user-to-protocol (rather than peer-to-peer) collateralized borrowing.” The ideas and innovations from this first version “powered the growth of DeFi that followed.”
Latam: Bitso Adds ETH to Bitso+, Enabling Users to Generate Returns
Leading Latin American crypto platform Bitso says it has added ETH to Bitso+, a yield platform that allows users to generate income on parked funds. Previously, Bitso allowed Bitcoin holders and dollar stablecoin holders to generate income but Bitso has now added ETH. Bitso+ was lunched in May of 2022...
Swiss Blockchain Firm Lena Instruments Launches Crowdfunding Service with “CloudFunding”
Lena Instruments, in partnership with Flare Network, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding platform labeled “CloudFunding.”. Lena Instruments is a blockchain and software firm based in Switzerland. Flare is a new blockchain that claims to have the first consensus protocol for external data. The CloudFunding launchpad aims...
FCA Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem Archax Joins Security Token Market’s Data Partnership Network
Security Token Market is pleased to confirm that Archax, a global cryptocurrency and FCA regulated digital asset ecosystem, has joined the STM data partnership network. Archax provides professional investors and institutions “with a primary market for investing into digital asset projects, as well as a regulated exchange for secondary trading of digital issuances and a regulated custody service.”
Cboe Global Markets Reveals Planned Equity Partners for Cboe Digital Business
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced the initial group of firms that intend “to become equity investors in the Cboe Digital business.”. Cboe’s advanced discussions with potential equity partners “involve a broad and diverse range of market participants, including...
Three Consecutive Weeks of Digital Asset Outflows: Report
As Bitcoin struggles to hold onto $20K and Ethereum wobbles in advance of the Merge, Coinshares most recent report indicates that investors continue to de-risk from crypto – albeit with small aggregate amounts. According to the weekly report, digital asset fund flows delivered a net exit for three weeks...
Digital Assets: Kraken Adds Trading Support for ALPHA, BLZ, BOBA, Other Crypto Tokens
Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA), Bluzelle (BLZ), Boba Network (BOBA), Celer Network (CELR), Nodle (NODL), Polkastarter (POLS), Marlin (POND), TrueFi (TRU) and Chain (XCN). Funding is now live, and trading was scheduled to begin on August...
Solana Blockchain Explorer SolanaFM Finalizes $4.5M Seed Round
SolanaFM, a Solana blockchain explorer offering indexing and analytical services, recently announced that it has “secured $4.5 million in a seed funding round led by SBI Group’s Digital Asset Opportunity Fund.”. The seed funding round that was led by SBI Group’s Digital Asset Opportunity Fund and attracted the...
NearPay Introduces Virtual Crypto Cards, Wallet Apps for iOS, Android
NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android “to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.”. NearPay Wallet is now “available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. With NearPay you can buy crypto...
Crypto, Web3 Security Firm Ledger Integrates Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop
Ledger, the hardware and software security company focused on crypto and Web3, recently revealed that they’ve integrated Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop. Ledger explained that Filecoin is powering a “decentralized” Internet “where storage is owned and operated by its users.”. As noted in a blog post,...
