Bleacher Report

Jeremy Lin Agrees to New CBA Contract; Won 2019 NBA Championship with Raptors

After spending the past two seasons with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin is going to spend the 2022-23 campaign with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. According to basketball reporter Zhang Duo, the Loong Lions officially announced Lin's signing on Monday. This will mark Lin's third season in the Chinese Basketball Association....
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'

Greece won 93-77. The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.
NBA Trades That Should Still Happen Before 2022 Training Camp

Kevin Durant no longer wants a trade out of Brooklyn. Donovan Mitchell has a new home in Cleveland. While much of the major offseason drama has now been settled, there could still be a few smaller-scale deals to be made before NBA training camps open later this month. The Utah...
