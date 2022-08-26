Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 2, 1922: School’s back in session, Frank Hight dies, Mrs. Acton attends Degree of Pocahontas
J. F. Hight, one of Summit County’s pioneers, passed to the Great Beyond yesterday. Mr. Hight had been in poor health the past two years and failed very rapidly the past two months. He came to Summit County in the early 1880s and proved to be very successful in several mining leases. He followed mining most of the time, but for a couple of years engaged in teaming business.
Summit Daily News
Tenmile Toastmasters to host Linda Rhea, former Summit County treasurer on Sept. 13
Summit County’s Toastmasters International chapter is hosting a keynote speaker for its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to an email from the club’s president, Drew Roberts, the club will host Linda Rhea who is a former Summit County treasurer. According to Roberts’ email, Rhea “has held every position and earned every accolade within Toastmasters International.”
Summit Daily News
Local hotel to be converted into workforce housing in a collaboration between Summit County, Breckenridge
A 1961 hotel on the outskirts of Breckenridge will be converted into 38 workforce housing units following the purchase of the property by Summit County government and the town of Breckenridge. Breckenridge and the county acquired the hotel in a 50-50 negotiation, each contributing $3 million to the $6 million...
Summit Daily News
Photos: 35th annual Great Rubber Duck Race swims down the Blue River
Scenes from The Summit Foundation's Great Rubber Duck Race, held Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Blue River in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A call for respectful discourse
It has been my personal experience that voters do not like name-calling and negative campaigns. This is especially true in local elections, as neighbors do not want nastiness over local politics to divide their friendships and community. There are a handful of contested local elections in Summit County this November and I hope the candidates will take the higher road and have a contest of ideas rather than attack the character and motives of the other.
Summit Daily News
Working toward snow: Breckenridge Ski Resort and A-Basin enter final stages of lift upgrades
It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-23 ski season is less than two months away in Summit County. With the unofficial end of summer taking place on Labor Day, local ski resorts are making plans to finish any outstanding construction projects before snowmaking begins in a couple weeks.
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market in Silverthorne opens its event space
Summit County officially has another event space. Called Summit Assembly at Bluebird Market, the event space has 6,000 square feet of space that can hold functions like weddings, corporate events, immersive art shows and holiday parties, according to a news release from the Bluebird Market’s communication’s team. The...
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne plans open house sessions to discuss short-term rentals
The town of Silverthorne is going to host several town hall opportunities for community members to express their opinions on proposed short-term rental regulations. Currently, the plan would cap the number of short-term rentals at 10% of the number of units in the majority of town neighborhoods (also known as Area 1) and 50% of the number of units within the town core and riverfront areas (Area 2). Short-term rentals are not allowed within deed-restricted neighborhoods (Area 3). Under these rules, this would allow for another 400 short-term rental licenses in Silverthorne. As of Friday, Sept. 2, there are 240 short-term rentals in Silverthorne, or about 9% of the town’s units.
Summit Daily News
Bergman Bowl work will close Keystone Gulch road for remainder of fall season
Keystone Gulch Road, also known as National Forest Service Road 175, will remain closed this fall to motorized vehicles at the upper gate, which is about 2.5 miles up the road from County Road 4, due to heavy traffic from ongoing construction work, the U.S. Forest Service announced. The narrow...
Summit Daily News
900-foot fall from Capitol Peak kills Denver woman Saturday
A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Chelsea Coye
Chelsea Coye, age 32, passed peacefully at home on 8/30/2022. Born August 24, 1990, in Portland, Maine; she graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland. She graduated from Eckerd College in Florida with a degree in Environmental Science. Chelsea moved to Summit County, Colorado in 2013 where she met and married her soul mate, Mathew Coye.
Summit Daily News
With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, 2 primary school teachers reflect on the beginning of a ‘normal’ year
A small group of Upper Blue Elementary School kindergarteners fidget while seated in an oval on the rug of school classroom. Their multicolored mesh and rubber sneakers smush under their knees as they settle into their crisscross-applesauce positions as instructed. Teacher Courtney Laszlo grabs a box that rattles with rainbow-colored animal figurines.
Summit Daily News
Boreal toads used to be abundant in Summit County. What happened?
In the past, boreal toads thrived in Summit County’s high-Alpine environment, living into their 20s and moving across mountain passes. However, since the 1990s, a microscopic fungus has been a major factor in the decline in boreal toads in Colorado, threatening one of the Southern Rockies’ important ecological middlemen.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Craig “Corky” Woodring
Corky Woodring was born July 15, 1951 to Samuel and Elaine Woodring, of Schwenksville, PA. Corky is survived by daughters Jennifer Woodring-Shea (Chris) and Melissa Woodring, grandson Lincoln Shea, brothers Gary Woodring & James Woodring (Becky). Corky impacted everyone he met. He was a loving father and brother, and always...
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: It’s OK to grieve
I have a beautiful portrait of my mother which I used to hang on my bathroom wall next to the sink. Every morning and evening I would brush my teeth and look at that portrait. I often thought that if that portrait was all that I had left of her, I could not imagine life without her.
Summit Daily News
Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man
A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
