wwnytv.com
Cooler weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will produce some showers later tonight. Expect lows in the upper 50′s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with showers likely later in the day. Highs will be in the 70′s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60′s....
wwnytv.com
One more humid day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area late tomorrow sweeping the humidity out of the region. Expect some showers overnight with lows near 70. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with some showers. Highs will be around 80. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some showers....
wwnytv.com
Warm & humid with scattered afternoon showers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not going to be as hot as it was yesterday, but we’ll hang on to the humidity. It will be mostly cloudy with showers on and off, most likely in the afternoon. We could see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Highs...
wwnytv.com
Watertown temp ties record
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temperature Monday tied a record. The thermometer at the Watertown International Airport hit 90 degrees, tying a record set in 2018. The average temperature for August 29 is 77 degrees.
wwnytv.com
Severe storms pummel north country
(WWNY) - Severe storms blew through the north country Monday evening. At one point, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning as severe weather moved from Lake Ontario northeast along the St. Lawrence River. Photos sent in by viewers showed shelf clouds, ugly, roiling purple clouds, and what appeared...
wwnytv.com
Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming. Charles enjoyed...
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
wwnytv.com
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Winslow Street died peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences...
wwnytv.com
3 organizations host ‘A Day of Hope & Remembrance’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday will be A Day of Hope and Remembrance at Thompson Park in Watertown. Carolina Diaz from ACR Health and Cindy Getman-Hubbard from the Anchor Recover Center say the event is to celebrate those in recovery and remember those who didn’t survive their addictions.
wwnytv.com
Convalt teams up with GigInternational1
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A company bringing a solar panel manufacturing plant to Watertown is teaming up with another company that will help it go public. Convalt Energy is teaming up with GigInternational1, which is known as a special purposes acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs typically help other companies...
wwnytv.com
Beverly A. Howard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services and burial for Beverly A. Howard will be 9:30 am Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours, so anyone is welcomed to join the services. Ms. Beverly Howard passed away...
wwnytv.com
Run for Recovery coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 13th Run for Recovery is in a couple weeks. Executive director Cherelyn VanBrocklin and Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews say the run both raises money and brings awareness to the problem of addiction. Watch the video for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
wwnytv.com
New era for Watertown girl’s soccer team
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new era for the Watertown girls’ soccer program. The team has a new coach. Mariah Borden takes over for longtime coach Mike VanNostrand. The former Beaver River player is looking forward to opening a new chapter in Watertown girls’ soccer.
wwnytv.com
Debra Hirschey, 59 Lyons Falls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) LYONS FALLS- Debra L. Hirschey, 59, beloved mother and wife, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after a sudden illness. Debra is survived by her husband, Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey; a son, Frank Hirschey; a...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city. Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
