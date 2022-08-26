ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

iheart.com

Teenage girl suffers critical injuries in south Omaha shooting

(Omaha, NE) -- A teenage girl suffers critical injuries in a Labor Day shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say the shooting took place near 29th and S streets around 2:00 Monday afternoon. Early reports state that the girl was shot through a closed door while inside her home. She reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. The teen was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.
OMAHA, NE
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
OMAHA, NE

