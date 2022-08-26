ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
343 Industries Backpedals, Cancels 'Halo Infinite Co-Op Split-Screen Update

Anyone who grew up playing the very original Halo games would agree that split-screen co-op is unquestionably one of the most fun and engaging ways to experience Master Chief’s alien-smashing adventures with your friends, but when the feature was removed for Halo 5: Guardians, it wasn’t only the fans who were deeply disappointed. At the time, 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross called the mistake “a painful learning experience,” before vowing to bring it back for future installments.
This is How You get a Custom 'Pokémon' Battle Apple Watch Face

For those looking to make their Apple Watch a bit more exciting, a custom Pokémon battle Apple Watch/Android Watch face has now surfaced. YouTube channel Chumbles Productions recently uploaded a simple how-to guide for how to get the face on your device. Inspired by the look and gameplay of...
'Skyrim Anniversary Edition' Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

Skyrim has long been ported over to the Nintendo Switch, but fans of the franchise will nonetheless be delighted to learn that Bethesda could be bringing the entire Anniversary Edition of the game to the handheld platform. Rumors surfaced after The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition received a PEGI rating for the Switch.
'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Confirms Official Release Date

With the release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury inching ever closer, Sunrise has now offered yet another teaser for some of its upcoming episodes while finally confirming its premiere date in Japan. Now scheduled to arrive at the beginning of October, the new Gundam arc will be set in an alternative timeline, dubbed “Ad Stellar.” A free prologue over on YouTube sets up the premise of the series, introducing some of the main players in the imminent war as well as the Mobile Suits they’ll pilot.
Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro Is the Brand's Most Advanced Gaming Mouse Yet

The race to produce the best gaming gear possible never slows down, and now Razer has introduced the new Basilisk V3 Pro, hailed by the company as the most advanced gaming mouse ever produced. Retaining much of its predecessor’s exceptional ergonomic form, the new mode has greatly increased its customizability thanks to a 13-Zone Chroma Lighting and Full Underglow, each of those areas boasting a choice of 16.8 million colors to suit your battle station no matter how it looks.
Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Accounts For Families and Friends

While Netflix is hard at work trying to prevent users from sharing account details with their friends and family or just anyone outside the subscribed household, Microsoft is now looking for ways to accommodate that arrangement with its massively popular Xbox Game Pass. According to new reports, the gaming giant is now testing out new subscription plans that, while more expensive than your standard solo membership, will allow multiple players to share the account and all the games within it.
'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Trailer Previews All-Out War

TOHO Animation has dropped another trailer for Season 6 of My Hero Academia ahead of its premiere next month. The upcoming chapter of the anime will see the main protagonist Deku and class 1-A aiding The World Heroes Association in defeating the League of Villains, led by Tomura Shigaraki. With...
