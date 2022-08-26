While Netflix is hard at work trying to prevent users from sharing account details with their friends and family or just anyone outside the subscribed household, Microsoft is now looking for ways to accommodate that arrangement with its massively popular Xbox Game Pass. According to new reports, the gaming giant is now testing out new subscription plans that, while more expensive than your standard solo membership, will allow multiple players to share the account and all the games within it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO