China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Will Keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation For "Several More Years"
Ever since Microsoft announced its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony has been worried about the possibility of losing Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms, but it now turns out that Xbox has no intention to turn the franchise into an exclusive just yet. According to a new report from The...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone Has Officially Overtaken Androids, Claiming 50% Of U.S. Market Share
In the great debate of iPhone versus Android, it appears that America has spoken. For the first time in the history of smartphones, findings reported by the Financial Times have stated that smartphones users in the U.S> prefer the iPhone over Androids. Counterpoint Research has indicated that iPhones have overtaken...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the drop of its fifth release of the season, Palace is now readying the release of the Week 6 drop of its Fall 2022 collection. The Week 6 drop features light outerwear, hoodies, shirts, pants, caps, and beanies. Leading this week’s release are sets like the Sport Mit Script...
hypebeast.com
Sony Introduces the Snapdragon 8-Powered 'Xperia 5 IV"
Sony has now introduced the new “Xperia 5 IV” smartphone. The latest release will be the first Xperia 5 model to offer real-time Real-Time Eye AF as well as Real-time tracking on all three of its camera lenses to keep your images and videos as sharp as possible even when your subjects are moving or in the dark. The three cameras all utilize 12-megapixel sensors and span a 24mm lens, a 60mm lens, and 16mm lens.
hypebeast.com
LG Launches New NFT Marketplace LG Art Lab
South Korean electronics giant LG has launched its own NFT marketplace titled LG Art Lab, allowing users to buy and sell NFTs directly from their TV. The company announced the new platform via Twitter on Sunday, disclosing that the application will “host a highly curated selection of world-class artists from around the globe” that will be integrated across mobile devices, desktop computers and LG TVs.
hypebeast.com
'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Confirms Official Release Date
With the release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury inching ever closer, Sunrise has now offered yet another teaser for some of its upcoming episodes while finally confirming its premiere date in Japan. Now scheduled to arrive at the beginning of October, the new Gundam arc will be set in an alternative timeline, dubbed “Ad Stellar.” A free prologue over on YouTube sets up the premise of the series, introducing some of the main players in the imminent war as well as the Mobile Suits they’ll pilot.
hypebeast.com
Bang and Olufsen Creates Limited Edition Beosound 2 Speaker For Ukraine Charity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a Bang & Olufsen speaker in his nation’s colors. Prime Minister Johnson was presented with the limited edition Beosound 2 speaker when he visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Ukrainian Independence Day. The Danish audio brand created...
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Unveiling Second-Generation AirPods Pro at "Far Out" September Event
The second-generation AirPods Pro will reportedly be introduced at Apple’s upcoming “Far Out” event. According to Engadget, Mark Gurman shared via his Power On newsletter that the September 7 event will mark the earphones’ unveiling after previously stating that the new version will arrive in 2022. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” he wrote. He adds that since the AirPods and Apple Watch are Apple‘s best-performing items in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category, it makes sense for the tech giant to release upgrades for the iPhones and its two top-selling accessories.
hypebeast.com
Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro Is the Brand's Most Advanced Gaming Mouse Yet
The race to produce the best gaming gear possible never slows down, and now Razer has introduced the new Basilisk V3 Pro, hailed by the company as the most advanced gaming mouse ever produced. Retaining much of its predecessor’s exceptional ergonomic form, the new mode has greatly increased its customizability thanks to a 13-Zone Chroma Lighting and Full Underglow, each of those areas boasting a choice of 16.8 million colors to suit your battle station no matter how it looks.
hypebeast.com
Audi Unveils 2023 RS Q e-tron E2 Rally Car
After offering the first look at its 2026 Formula 1 racecar concept, Audi now reveals the second evolution of its RS Q e-Tron Rally Car which is set to debut at the 2022 Morocco Rally this October. Dubbed by Audi as a “test laboratory in the desert,” the original rally car marks the first time a manufacturer has used an electric drivetrain in combination with an efficient energy converter to secure an overall victory against other conventionally powered competitors at the Dakar Rally.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Byredo Opens Its First Hong Kong Flagship Store
Turning its focus on furthering its retail presence within Asia, Byredo recently opened its first store in Hong Kong. Located on Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s standout retail and lifestyle experience, the new location encapsulates the Byredo brand universe in its entirety. Reflecting the dynamism...
hypebeast.com
Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Accounts For Families and Friends
While Netflix is hard at work trying to prevent users from sharing account details with their friends and family or just anyone outside the subscribed household, Microsoft is now looking for ways to accommodate that arrangement with its massively popular Xbox Game Pass. According to new reports, the gaming giant is now testing out new subscription plans that, while more expensive than your standard solo membership, will allow multiple players to share the account and all the games within it.
