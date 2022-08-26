The second-generation AirPods Pro will reportedly be introduced at Apple’s upcoming “Far Out” event. According to Engadget, Mark Gurman shared via his Power On newsletter that the September 7 event will mark the earphones’ unveiling after previously stating that the new version will arrive in 2022. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” he wrote. He adds that since the AirPods and Apple Watch are Apple‘s best-performing items in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category, it makes sense for the tech giant to release upgrades for the iPhones and its two top-selling accessories.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO