TechSpot

VMware brings to life data processing units from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia

Why it matters: Those who follow the semiconductor market know that chipmakers AMD, Intel, and Nvidia all compete in various markets, most notably CPUs and GPUs. What few may realize, however, is that all three of these companies are also competing in a market for a relatively new class of chip called a DPU, or Data Processing Unit.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps

Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. More a costly proof-of-concept than a laptop you'd consider buying, Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a step...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New optical disc tech could make $5 per TB possible

Forward-looking: Despite consumer PCs and game consoles transitioning to faster SSDs, traditional disk drives (HDDs) continue to offer ever more space for cold storage at lower prices. One company says it can take a significant leap forward for optical disc technology. Folio Photonics announced a new method for optical disc...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 offers better battery life than most machines, and the HP impresses elsewhere. It's...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Some Dell XPS 13 Plus laptops have an adhesive problem, the screen might fall off

TL;DR: Dell recently released XPS 13 Plus laptop came showing off impressive specs including an NVMe SSD and an OLED display, alongside a less desirable function row of keys using capacitive touch. However, that may be a minor annoyance as early adopters of the new laptop have discovered that their displays have been becoming dislodged from the chassis and falling out of place, sometimes resulting in a dead display.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel says it isn't abandoning Arc graphics cards, is working on the next generations

In context: We all know that Intel's Arc Alchemist launch has not been as successful as the company hoped—and that's putting it mildly. The vast number of problems surrounding the discrete graphics cards have led some to believe Intel might cut its losses and abandon the entire project. Chipzilla insists that's not going to happen, and it's already working on the next generation of cards: Battlemage and Celestial.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook can be configured with a 120Hz display

Why it matters: Lenovo's latest Chromebook is putting a big emphasis on the display. The new IdeaPad 5i can be configured with a 16-inch, 2.5K LCD panel that covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The display is additionally rated for up to 350 nits of brightness and has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, making it a compelling option for those into cloud gaming.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

AMD Radeon Vega 64 Revisited One Last Time: Did It Age Better than GTX 10 Series?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're dusting off our old Radeon Vega 64 graphics card and comparing it with our recently dusted off GeForce GTX 1080, because why not, it could be interesting, so here's what's probably going to be our last big revisit to the Radeon Vega GPU on a 51 game benchmark that includes many modern titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor expected to launch later this year

Something to look forward to: Samsung has made their mark in the gaming monitor market in recent years, with many popular models such as the 1080p Odyssey G5, the 1440p Odyssey G7, and the super-ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9. These monitors, as well as many others, have shown to be big hits with consumers, and Samsung hopes to reel in another audience with their upcoming Odyssey OLED G8.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

SSDs are about to get a lot cheaper as NAND prices plummet

In a nutshell: We all know that graphics card prices are the lowest they've been in years, but they might not be the only PC hardware to see substantial price drops. A report claims solid-state drive prices could be about to fall as NAND flash pricing plummets by up to 35%.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Wine 7.16 improves Windows games compatibility on Linux

In a nutshell: The Wine community has released a new version of the eponymous software, an essential for gamers using a Linux-based OS as well as for the Steam Deck console from Valve. Wine 7.16 includes a lot of fixes for gaming related bugs and other issues, improving compatibility with software (and not just games) designed to run on Windows.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

PC and tablet market facing negative growth until 2024

TL;DR: Global shipments of traditional PCs are expected to dip nearly 13 percent in 2022 thanks to a combination of a weakening economy, inflation and coming down from the surge in buying over the last two years. According to the latest forecast from International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 7000's memory sweet spot will be DDR5-6000

What just happened? The optimal memory configuration for Zen 4 has been revealed on AMD's Discord server as Robert Hallock, AMD's Technical Marketing Manager, confirmed that Ryzen 7000's "sweet spot" will be DDR5-6000. AMD recently announced their Ryzen 7000 series, scheduled to be released on September 27. AMD CEO Lisa...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Logitech G streaming handheld is actually an Android handheld

In context: The handheld market is getting interesting lately with emerging products like the Steam Deck and its competitors from GPD, Ayaneo, and Ayn. Logitech is stepping into this ring with a cloud-focused approach, but it's unclear how it and partner Tencent will compete against smartphones on that front. This...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Sony Xperia 10 IV

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is one of the thinnest and lightest phones to house a 5,000mAh battery....
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Das Keyboard MacTigr

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Das Keyboard has a decent reputation in the mechanical keyboard community, but the new MacTigr full-size keyboard for...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

TechSpot

