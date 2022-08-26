ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
abc27.com

Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

