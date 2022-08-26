Read full article on original website
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
WGAL
Attorney: Families of Middletown hazing victims hope to work with district to prevent other incidents
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The families of athletes on Middletown Area High School's football team who say they were hazed now have legal representation. One of the attorneys said the families are hoping to work with the district to prevent any other hazing incidents like the ones that led to the football season being canceled.
What hazing victims face and why boys are drawn to hazing
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Three Middletown High School football players, who were...
Conestoga Valley parents frustrated as new middle school construction continues, forcing virtual learning for start of school year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a disruptive start to the school year for some students in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County. “My kids have no stability in school," said Samantha Hershey. "COVID over the years now, and now this." Hershey is one of many Conestoga...
Two men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been taken into custody and Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time period on Tuesday morning, State Police say. According to Trooper Megan Frazer, on Aug. 30 there was a police incident on Interstate 81 around mile marker 74.5 in West Hanover Township.
lebtown.com
Girls on the Run is recruiting in the Lebanon area for 10-week fall season
Girls on the Run is gearing up for its fall programs and recruiting local students to take part. Girls on the Run, for any 3rd- to 5th-grade girl, will meet at the YMCA train depot in Lebanon on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to Nov. 21.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
abc27.com
Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report
(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
abc27.com
Workers at several Midstate nursing home intend to go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple nursing home employees intend to go on strike as Comprehensive and Priority Homes are yet to reach an agreement with the workers’ union. Staff at The Meadows at Blue Ridge, West Shore, and Gettysburg, along with Rose City Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster are planning to go on strike on Friday, Sept. 2.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Newport at West Perry (9/2/22)
Newport (0-1) at West Perry (1-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
Family of injured Little League player praises doctors who saved his life
As a Little League player from Utah prepares to return to his home state tomorrow, his family is giving praise to the medical staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa., for saving his life. Easton Oliverson, 12, and his mother, Nancy, will be leaving Danville tomorrow...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Community members share why they believe the violence in York is getting worse
YORK, Pa. — Angela Aten has lived near Penn Park in York City for about 15 years and says things aren’t what they used to be. “I can sit in my place and hear gunshots in the afternoon when it’s still day out, and I’ve seen kids running around with handguns, it’s a very dangerous time right now," said Aten.
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Cumberland Valley at Central York (9/2/22)
Cumberland Valley defeats Manheim Twp. 31-27 in week 1 of high school football Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
