Judge Drops Woman's Drugging, Rape Allegations Against Chris Brown

By City News Service
 11 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Citing a "lack of prosecution," a judge Thursday dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed against Chris Brown by a woman who alleged she was drugged and raped by the R&B singer-songwriter at rapper Diddy's home in Miami Beach in 2020.

No one for either side showed up for a hearing scheduled Thursday before Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton, so the judge tossed the case brought by a plaintiff identified only as Jane Doe "without prejudice," meaning the case can be reinstated under proper legal grounds.

The judge had said during a previous hearing on May 31 that he was thinking of dismissing the suit depending on what happened during Thursday's proceedings, when he found a "lack of prosecution" on the plaintiff's part.

Although the alleged attack occurred Dec. 30, 2020, in Florida, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County because both the woman and the 33-year- old Brown reside there.

Brown "brutally assaulted Jane Doe -- who now fears for her life and career -- shortly after luring her to a meeting to discuss her career at the end of 2020 in Star Island, Florida at the home of Sean Combs," the suit brought Jan. 28 stated.

Doe "brings this complaint seeking justice for herself and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Chris Brown," the suit states.

