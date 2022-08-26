As a result of the move, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it will remove spot, future and margin trading with USDC, USDP and TUSD pairs. “This will not affect users’ choice of withdrawal: Users will continue to be able to withdraw funds in USDC, USDP and TUSD at a 1:1 ratio to their BUSD-denominated account balance,” said Binance in a blog post.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO