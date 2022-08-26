Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
WKYT 27
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
smileypete.com
A Wildcat-themed deli, hot chicken and frozen custard highlight new openings
Chicken joints, pub fare, ramen establishments and a UK-themed deli are some of the newcomers on the Lexington restaurant scene this fall. Big Blue Deli has opened at 227 N. Limestone, says owner Zac Wright, whose food and beverage experience at Country Boy Brewing and Oscar Diggs helped prepare him for his first restaurant venture.
foxlexington.com
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington’s violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington’s homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street “groups,” according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
tmpresale.com
The Kid LAROI in Lexington, KY Nov 19, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Kid LAROI pre-sale password that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is up and ready for our members! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to acquire great seats before the general public. This might be the last chance ever to see The Kid...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WTVQ
Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
uky.edu
Vehicle relocation required for home football games
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
WKYT 27
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
foxlexington.com
Throwing out your old cell phones? Donate it to Kentuckians instead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Something you may consider trash could provide another person a chance to call for help. The police department in Frankfort said they have seen their fair share of people in need of help and are asking you to walk through this door to drop off your cell phone because it could help save someone’s life.
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
foxlexington.com
A ‘Prescription for Love’ is just what the doctor ordered for Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the last few weeks, the city of Versailles has been the backdrop for yet another movie. This time it is “Prescription for Love” which stars Galadriel Stineman, Brittany Goodwin, and Aaron Mees. According to the film’s IMDB page, it is about...
foxlexington.com
Drug disposal program aims to prevent addiction in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost to drug overdoses and raise awareness. Statewide in 2021, 2200 people died from a drug overdose. More than 400 of those deaths came from Fayette County. Organizations are...
WKYT 27
Community activists respond to Lexington’s gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
