New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti

Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.Here are some important details to know about the festival:When & WhereThe festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.AdmissionThe festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm...
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
How long will food be okay in the fridge without power?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When power outages cause the lights to go out and the TV to shut off, it can be annoying. But an even bigger struggle begins when a loss of electricity starts to affect food in the fridge and freezer. If you're one of the hundreds of...
MSP: Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. — An unconfirmed tornado touched down in Macomb County last night during the severe thunderstorm that swept across mid-Michigan. Michigan State Police announced on a Twitter thread on August 29 that the unconfirmed tornado touched down in Richmond, which “caused significant wind damage to property, as well as a wide-spread power outage” at approximately 8 p.m.
Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Novi

A boil water advisory was issued Monday for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station. Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are...
