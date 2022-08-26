Read full article on original website
Police: 8-year-old shocked by live power line at Warren playground
Warren police say an 8-year-old child was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
Echo online
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti
Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.Here are some important details to know about the festival:When & WhereThe festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.AdmissionThe festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm...
Hazmat situation taking place at US Ice after ammonia leak, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a hazmat situation occurred at US Ice after an ammonia leak. Officials say that the leak occurred on 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. It happened at US Ice on West Eight Mile Road between Meyers and Wyoming. The Detroit Fire Department declared it...
50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm
Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday.
‘I’m constantly losing stuff’: Water main break floods basements on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A water main break over the weekend caused a massive mess for folks living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side, and sadly this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It is a mixed blessing to have the water department come out to your...
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
1 wounded, gunman at large after shooting at Southland Center mall in Taylor
Police converged on Southland Center mall after multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired, Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured.
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
How long will food be okay in the fridge without power?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When power outages cause the lights to go out and the TV to shut off, it can be annoying. But an even bigger struggle begins when a loss of electricity starts to affect food in the fridge and freezer. If you're one of the hundreds of...
MSP: Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. — An unconfirmed tornado touched down in Macomb County last night during the severe thunderstorm that swept across mid-Michigan. Michigan State Police announced on a Twitter thread on August 29 that the unconfirmed tornado touched down in Richmond, which “caused significant wind damage to property, as well as a wide-spread power outage” at approximately 8 p.m.
Create custom Chaco sandals at Liberty Plaza in downtown Ann Arbor this week
ANN ARBOR – Sandal brand Chaco will be at Liberty Plaza Sept. 1-4 with its ReChaco Roving Repairs Bus, offering free repairs for most Z sandals and the opportunity to custom design Z/1 Sandals and Chillos Slides. The mobile factory will be on site each day from noon-6 p.m....
Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Novi
A boil water advisory was issued Monday for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station. Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are...
