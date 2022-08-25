ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Students concerned over stalker incident at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton released a safety advisory Sunday after two female students reported a male who claimed to be an undercover police officer was stalking them. The City of Dayton said the case is being investigated exclusively by the University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety....
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Free amputee running clinic to be held in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Optimus Prosthetics has partnered with the Air Force Marathon to offer a free running clinic for anyone with lower limb loss. The clinic aims to help those with limb loss of all ages learn to run or improve their running skills. There will be two classes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Basil's on Market closes downtown Dayton leaving void in city center

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- Basil’s on Market Patterson Blvd location closed its doors tonight after almost 10 years of business. It not only costs jobs but leaves a void in the city's center. “It sinks, and I know it happens because you know, COVID, everything taken a hit, but it...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Families of Addicts 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery begins

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, sponsored by FOA Families of Addicts and Banyan Treatment Centers is today. The event begins today, August 28 at 2PM, with the first hour reserved for attendees to access the resource area, which will have information on treatment, recovery, and related support services. Official rally programming, including the resource area, will begin at 3PM and last until 6PM.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Central State student injured by vehicle while riding bike

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A student at Wilberforce University is listed in critical condition after his bike was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. University police was notified of the accident at about 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 42 near the university's campus, according to a statement by President Dr. Jack Thomas.
WILBERFORCE, OH
dayton247now.com

Clark County tourism impact grows to $460 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - According to an economic impact study released by the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, visitors to Clark County generated $460.3 million in local economic impact for the calendar year of 2021. Following a sharp decline in travel due to the pandemic, local economic impact fell...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
#Obituary#Oakwood University#Kettering University#Arts Center#The University Of Dayton#Marion S Piazza#Ud
dayton247now.com

Jill McGill Wins US Senior Women's Open at NCR Country Club

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Jill McGill is the fourth US Senior Women's Open champion, winning the title Sunday at NCR Country Club in Dayton. McGill posted rounds of 74-71-71-73 on the par 73 South Course for a total score of -3, winning by one stroke and becoming the first American champion of the event. Leta Lindley finished second at -2.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Crossley Road to close

LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - A Lebanon road will soon be closed for 6 weeks. Crossley Road, located between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Lytle-Five Points Road, will be closed beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, for 6 weeks, weather permitting. The closure is for the replacement of bridge #127-0.51, which is...
LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health is advising residents its mosquito control team will be applying adulticide from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officials said application will take place, weather permitting, shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Stronger storms possible Monday afternoon

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.
DAYTON, OH

