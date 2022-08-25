Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Students concerned over stalker incident at University of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton released a safety advisory Sunday after two female students reported a male who claimed to be an undercover police officer was stalking them. The City of Dayton said the case is being investigated exclusively by the University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety....
dayton247now.com
Church donates 15,000 meals in fallen deputy Matthew Yates' honor
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County community continues to honor Deputy Matthew Yates. Dozens worked side by side to create meal packs in the name of the fallen deputy. “To see the people that are here Matthew would be grinning from ear to ear and say you did...
dayton247now.com
Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
dayton247now.com
Free amputee running clinic to be held in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Optimus Prosthetics has partnered with the Air Force Marathon to offer a free running clinic for anyone with lower limb loss. The clinic aims to help those with limb loss of all ages learn to run or improve their running skills. There will be two classes...
dayton247now.com
Basil's on Market closes downtown Dayton leaving void in city center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- Basil’s on Market Patterson Blvd location closed its doors tonight after almost 10 years of business. It not only costs jobs but leaves a void in the city's center. “It sinks, and I know it happens because you know, COVID, everything taken a hit, but it...
dayton247now.com
GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
dayton247now.com
Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
dayton247now.com
Families of Addicts 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery begins
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, sponsored by FOA Families of Addicts and Banyan Treatment Centers is today. The event begins today, August 28 at 2PM, with the first hour reserved for attendees to access the resource area, which will have information on treatment, recovery, and related support services. Official rally programming, including the resource area, will begin at 3PM and last until 6PM.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
dayton247now.com
More than 100 local veterans make first Honor Flight Dayton trip since 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, more than 100 local military veterans took the trip of a lifetime aboard Honor Flight Dayton. The organization takes local veterans to see the memorials dedicated in their honor. Veterans say the experience is emotional, joyous and cathartic.
dayton247now.com
Central State student injured by vehicle while riding bike
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A student at Wilberforce University is listed in critical condition after his bike was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. University police was notified of the accident at about 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 42 near the university's campus, according to a statement by President Dr. Jack Thomas.
dayton247now.com
Clark County tourism impact grows to $460 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - According to an economic impact study released by the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, visitors to Clark County generated $460.3 million in local economic impact for the calendar year of 2021. Following a sharp decline in travel due to the pandemic, local economic impact fell...
dayton247now.com
Jill McGill Wins US Senior Women's Open at NCR Country Club
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Jill McGill is the fourth US Senior Women's Open champion, winning the title Sunday at NCR Country Club in Dayton. McGill posted rounds of 74-71-71-73 on the par 73 South Course for a total score of -3, winning by one stroke and becoming the first American champion of the event. Leta Lindley finished second at -2.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: 51-year-old man at Miami Valley Hospital after crash in Darke County
UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff's Deputies, Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department, and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Wildcat Rd and Palestine Union City Rd on August 27 at 12:57 p.m., in response to an injury accident. According to an initial investigation, a 2008 Maroon Buick being driven by...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County's OVI Task Force operating sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 27, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near 2222 James H. McGee Blvd., 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave., and 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. In the period of January...
dayton247now.com
Crossley Road to close
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - A Lebanon road will soon be closed for 6 weeks. Crossley Road, located between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Lytle-Five Points Road, will be closed beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, for 6 weeks, weather permitting. The closure is for the replacement of bridge #127-0.51, which is...
dayton247now.com
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health is advising residents its mosquito control team will be applying adulticide from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officials said application will take place, weather permitting, shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees.
dayton247now.com
Stronger storms possible Monday afternoon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.
