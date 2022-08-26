Read full article on original website
Pi Key
11d ago
Absolutely NOTHING on social media is stealthy. Just ask my ex-husband, who thought he was stealthily cheating as I kept each cootie pie sweetie kiss me message the two exchanged. Aww, bless 'em!! Thank you, social media!
Reply
2
Related
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter’s edit button, BeReal clones, Trump’s Truth Social gets blocked
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Instagram fined €405M in EU over children’s privacy
Meta was contacted for comment on the penalty. We understand the final GDPR decision on the Instagram enquiry was sent to Meta, Instagram’s parent, Friday — ahead of formal publication on the websites of the company’s lead data supervisor in the EU, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC); and the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a steering body which helped coordinate a decision-review process involving other interested EU data protection authorities — however the size of the penalty for Meta appears to have leaked early, via a report in Politico, which contains the fine figure (which shakes out to around $403 million at current currency exchange prices) but no further details of the decision.
TechCrunch
Y Creator, Y Competition
YC had its biggest news in years this week: Garry Tan will be the new president and CEO of the organization, starting January 2023. Tan co-founded and helped scale Initialized Capital to a venture firm that now manages over $3.2 billion in assets. All the while, he’s always had roots in YC, both as a former partner at the organization.
TechCrunch
India summons Wikipedia officials over edits to cricketer’s page
The country’s IT ministry made the order on Monday to seek clarification from Wikipedia executives over the incident. A key IT minister publicly expressed his concern about the edits to the page of cricketer Arshdeep Singh, suggesting that some people from Pakistan were behind the act and were attempting to disrupt peace in the South Asian market.
Comments / 1